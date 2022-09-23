Flax seeds are rich in fibre and many other nutrients that improve our gallbladder's health

The gallbladder is a prominent organ in our digestive system. Gallbladder stones are hard deposits that might occur inside the gallbladder. This hardened deposit is formed from a digestive fluid. This digestive fluid is known as bile and is released into the small intestine.

Gallbladder stones may also be known as gallstones. Gallstones vary in size and amount. Many might not require treatment if there are no symptoms. However in case of symptoms, one might require stones-removal surgery.

As the gallbladder is part of our digestive system, our diet plays an integral role in its management. Superfoods are known for their exceptional nutritional value. Superfoods may pose helpful for people with gallstones. In this article, we list superfoods that can help improve and prevent gallstones.

Try these 8 superfoods if you have gallstones:

1. Avocados

Eating foods rich in fibre and healthy fats is ideal for a healthy gallbladder. Along with this, gallbladder stones may be due to dehydration. Eating foods rich in water also promote better gallbladder health. Avocados are abundant in potassium which also improves gallbladder health.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric is a popular superfood. Turmeric is commonly used in south Asian cuisines. This spice has many benefits including preventing and improving gallstones. Turmeric is abundant in Curcumin, this component provides us with many benefits. You can incorporate turmeric into your diet in various ways and are encouraged to consume it daily.

3. Coffee

Coffee is another superfood beverage known for its many benefits to our bodies. However, due to its high caffeine content, it is ideal to consume it responsibly and under a limit. Studies show caffeine print in coffee might help stimulate the proper flow of bile.

4. Beans

Beans are a popular food advised for people with gallbladder issues. Beans are also a great source of protein for plant-based dieters. High fat and cholesterol can also cause or worsen gallstones. Beans may an integral role in lowering cholesterol.

5. Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables belong to the cruciferous vegetable group. Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, lettuce, broccoli, etc. are abundant in iron and magnesium. Both of these nutrients are highly encouraged for people with gallstones.

6. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds and other foods rich in fibre are extremely helpful in improving gallbladder health. Flaxseeds are a popular superfood due to their endless nutrients and benefits. Flaxseeds are rich in potassium, iron, and many other nutrients.

7. Whole grains

Similar to flaxseeds, whole grains are abundant in fibre. Eating fibre-rich foods improves our gallbladder health. Whole grains such as wheat, oats, quinoa, etc. must be consumed regularly. You can also consume fruits, vegetables, and seeds to increase your fibre consumption.

8. Oranges

Oranges are known for being rich in vitamin C. Oranges and other citrus fruits and superfoods are also rich in vitamin C. Some studies indicate that vitamin C might help prevent gallstones. In fact, some studies show consuming more vitamin C daily can reduce gallstone risks to half.

In conclusion, certain foods might help in providing relief from gallstones. Make sure to also follow the necessary treatment as directed by your doctor if you have gallstones.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.