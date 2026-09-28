AEW wrestler Benjamin Satterley, known as PAC and formerly Neville in WWE, has died at 40. While his cause of death remains undisclosed, his physically demanding career highlights the injuries professional wrestlers can face. Professional wrestler Benjamin Satterley, widely known by his ring name PAC and formerly as Neville in WWE, has died at the age of 40. All Elite Wrestling announced his death on September 27, 2026, just a day after he competed at the promotion's All Out event in Chicago. AEW did not disclose a cause of death or provide medical details surrounding his passing. Satterley began his professional wrestling career in 2004 and became known for his high-flying style and physically demanding performances. He joined AEW in 2019 after his WWE run and became a multiple-time champion. His death has understandably prompted discussion about the physical demands of professional wrestling. However, there is currently no evidence that his death was caused by wrestling injuries or by his final match, and any such connection would be speculation until an authoritative cause of death is provided. Professional wrestling can nevertheless expose athletes to repeated impacts, falls, joint stress and acute injuries. Research on wrestling injuries has identified the head and neck, upper and lower extremities and torso among commonly affected areas, with injuries including fractures, dislocations, ligament and cartilage injuries and concussions. Here are some of the common injuries wrestlers can experience.

Concussions And Head Injuries

Concussions are among the major concerns in contact and collision sports. A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury that can occur following a blow or jolt to the head or body that causes the brain to move rapidly within the skull. Symptoms can include headache, dizziness, confusion, nausea, sensitivity to light or noise and problems with balance or concentration. Repeated head impacts are an important concern in sports where athletes regularly experience falls, collisions or blows. A suspected concussion should not be treated as something an athlete can simply "play through". Medical assessment and appropriate return-to-sport protocols are important.

Neck Injuries

The neck can be particularly vulnerable during wrestling because performers may land awkwardly, rotate rapidly or absorb force through the head, shoulders and upper body. Possible injuries range from muscle strains and sprains to more serious cervical spine injuries. Neck pain following an impact should not automatically be dismissed as ordinary soreness, particularly if it is accompanied by numbness, tingling, weakness, severe headache or problems with balance.

"Overuse injuries are another important issue. Unlike a single traumatic injury, these develop gradually because tissues do not get enough time to recover. Tendinitis, stress injuries and persistent muscle pain may become chronic if ignored. Prevention depends on proper conditioning, strength training, flexibility, technique and adequate recovery between performances. Protective measures and medical supervision are particularly important after head or neck injuries. Pain should not simply be masked with medication to continue performing," says Dr Pushkar Chawla, Director and Unit Head, Orthopaedics, ShardaCare - Healthcity.

Shoulder Dislocations And Instability

The shoulder has a large range of motion, which also makes it relatively vulnerable to instability. Falls onto an outstretched arm, forceful impacts or awkward landings can result in a shoulder dislocation or other injuries involving the joint. A recent systematic review of wrestling injuries found that shoulder and elbow injuries together accounted for 21.2 per cent of wrestling injuries in the studies analysed. Shoulder strains and sprains, rotator cuff injuries, acromioclavicular joint injuries and shoulder instability were among the injuries identified. Repeated shoulder injuries can also contribute to chronic instability or ongoing pain if not appropriately rehabilitated.

Knee Ligament Injuries

The knee absorbs considerable force during jumping, landing, pivoting and sudden changes in direction. Wrestlers can experience ligament sprains, cartilage injuries, meniscus problems and other knee injuries. Research into wrestling injuries has identified the knee as one of the commonly affected body regions. Ligament and cartilage injuries also account for a substantial proportion of reported wrestling injuries. A knee injury that causes swelling, instability, locking or difficulty bearing weight should be medically evaluated.

Elbow And Wrist Injuries

The arms often absorb force during falls and grappling movements. Elbow instability, ligament injuries, strains and dislocations can occur. Wrestlers may also experience wrist injuries when trying to brace themselves during a fall. The systematic review of wrestling injuries found that shoulder and elbow problems represented a significant proportion of injuries, with elbow instability and ligament injuries among the reported conditions.

Muscle Strains And Sprains

Not every wrestling injury involves a dramatic fall or collision. Repeated training, explosive movements and demanding performance schedules can place substantial stress on muscles and connective tissues. Hamstring, groin, shoulder, back and neck strains can occur when tissues are exposed to loads beyond what they can tolerate. Muscle strains may cause local pain, tenderness, weakness or reduced range of movement. Adequate warm-up, progressive training, strength conditioning and recovery can help athletes manage training loads.

Fractures And Dislocations

High-impact falls can result in fractures or dislocations, particularly when force is concentrated around a joint or bone.

A systematic review of wrestling injuries found fractures and dislocations or subluxations among the reported injury types.

A suspected fracture or dislocation requires prompt medical assessment rather than an attempt to continue training or competition.

Repeated Injuries Can Lead To Long-Term Problems

The concern with professional wrestling is not limited to a single injury.

An athlete may experience repeated injuries to the same joint or body region over the course of a long career. Inadequate recovery between injuries can potentially contribute to persistent pain, instability, weakness or reduced function. This is why rehabilitation and an appropriate return-to-sport process are important after significant injuries.

"One of the major concerns is concussion, which can occur after a blow to the head or a sudden forceful movement of the head and neck. Symptoms may include headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, balance problems, sensitivity to light and difficulty concentrating. A wrestler should not return to training or competition while experiencing concussion symptoms without appropriate medical assessment," adds Dr Chawla.

Can Wrestling Injuries Cause Permanent Damage?

Some injuries can have long-term consequences, particularly when they involve the brain, spinal cord, major joints, ligaments or cartilage. However, the outcome depends on the type and severity of injury, treatment, rehabilitation and several individual factors. A wrestling injury does not automatically result in permanent damage. Early recognition and appropriate medical care can be important in reducing complications and helping athletes return safely to activity.

What About Benjamin Satterley's Death?

At present, the circumstances surrounding Satterley's death remain undisclosed. AEW confirmed his death on September 27 but did not state a cause. Reports also confirm that he had competed at All Out the previous day. The timing has understandably led to questions, but the fact that he wrestled shortly before his death does not establish that the match or a wrestling injury caused his death. Until his family, representatives, AEW or another authoritative source provides further information, it would be inappropriate to speculate about the cause.

Professional wrestling is a physically demanding sport that can involve repeated falls, impacts, rapid movements and significant stress on the muscles, bones, joints and nervous system. Concussions, neck injuries, shoulder problems, knee injuries, fractures, dislocations and muscle strains are among the injuries documented in wrestling. But while Benjamin Satterley's sudden death has brought renewed attention to the physical risks associated with the sport, there is currently no evidence connecting his death to any wrestling injury. For athletes, recognising symptoms early, seeking medical evaluation after significant impacts and allowing adequate time for rehabilitation remain important parts of injury management.

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