Struggling With Frozen Shoulder? Know Why It Happens And How To Treat It

If you have ever experienced persistent shoulder stiffness that makes even simple movements painful, you may be dealing with a condition known as frozen shoulder. This condition can make everyday activities like lifting your arm, reaching for objects or even getting dressed difficult. Frozen shoulders develop gradually and can significantly limit shoulder mobility. According to a study in Open Orthopaedics Journal, frozen shoulders have been reported in 10-36% of individuals with diabetes, who face a risk approximately 2-4 times higher than that of the general population. For you to understand that why it happens and how it can be managed can help you recover more effectively.

What Is Frozen Shoulder?

Frozen shoulder occurs when the connective tissue surrounding the shoulder joint becomes inflamed, thickened, and tight. Over time, this restricts movement and causes pain. The shoulder joint is normally surrounded by a flexible capsule that allows for smooth movement. In the frozen shoulder, this capsule becomes stiff and tight, making it difficult to move the arm freely. The condition typically develops slowly and progresses through different stages.

Stages Of Frozen Shoulder

Frozen shoulders generally occur in three phases. The first stage is often called the freezing stage, where pain gradually increases and shoulder movement becomes limited. This phase may last several weeks or months. The second stage is known as the frozen stage. Pain may reduce slightly during this time, but stiffness becomes more severe, making daily activities difficult.

The final stage is the thawing stage, during which shoulder mobility slowly begins to improve. Recovery can take several months and sometimes longer.

Why Does Frozen Shoulder Happen?

The exact cause is not always clear, but several factors may increase the risk. Injury or prolonged immobility of the shoulder is a common trigger. When the shoulder is not moved for long periods, the joint capsule can stiffen.

A 2020 study says that people with thyroid disorder may have a higher risk of developing joint stiffness. Frozen shoulder is also more common in individuals between the ages of 40 and 60 and tends to affect women more frequently than men.

Symptoms To Watch For

The most important symptom that you can notice is gradual shoulder stiffness that limits movement. Pain may start as mild discomfort but can become severe enough to disturb sleep. Many people find it difficult to raise their arm, reach behind their back or perform overhead movements. In some cases, even small movements of the shoulder can cause discomfort.

Treatment And Management

Treatment focuses on reducing pain and restoring mobility in the shoulder. Physical therapy is one of the most effective approaches. Gentle stretching and strengthening exercises help improve flexibility and gradually restore movement.

Doctors may also recommend pain relievers or anti-inflammatory medications to manage discomfort. In some cases, corticosteroid injections may be used to reduce inflammation in the joint. Applying heat or cold packs and maintaining regular shoulder movement can also support recovery.

Exercises That May Help

Certain mobility exercises can help loosen the shoulder joint over time. For example, Pendulum Exercise involves leaning forward and allowing the affected arm to swing gently in small circles. This helps improve joint movement without putting too much strain on the shoulder. Consistency is important, but exercises should always be performed carefully and preferably under the guidance of a physiotherapist.

Frozen shoulder is a painful condition that limits movement in the shoulder joint, often developing gradually over time. Although recovery may take several months, most people regain their shoulder mobility with proper treatment and consistent rehabilitation.

If you notice persistent shoulder stiffness or pain that restricts movement, seeking medical advice early can help prevent the condition from worsening and support a smoother recovery.

