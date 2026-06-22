A frightening injury during a FIFA World Cup match recently sparked widespread curiosity about an unusual medical device seen on the field. Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone was stretchered off after suffering a severe leg injury against Qatar, but what caught the attention of many viewers was a small green inhaler he was using while receiving treatment. The device, commonly known as the "Green Whistle," is a handheld inhaler containing methoxyflurane, a fast-acting pain-relief medication used in emergency and trauma settings. Medical teams in several countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and parts of Europe, use it to provide rapid pain relief for conscious patients experiencing moderate to severe pain from injuries. Reports later confirmed that Kone had sustained a broken leg requiring surgery. The incident brought renewed attention to a medication that has been widely used by emergency responders for decades but remains unfamiliar to many sports fans.

Unlike opioid painkillers, methoxyflurane is self-administered by the patient through inhalation, allowing healthcare professionals to quickly manage pain while transporting or stabilising injured individuals. Experts say its portability, rapid onset, and ease of use have made it a valuable tool in sports medicine and emergency care.

What Exactly Is The Green Whistle?

The Green Whistle is the brand nickname for Penthrox, an inhaled form of methoxyflurane. Originally developed as an anaesthetic in the 1960s, methoxyflurane is now used at much lower doses for short-term pain relief. The medication is delivered through a small handheld inhaler that patients breathe through themselves.

The device gets its name from its distinctive green colour and whistle-like appearance. Because patients control how much medication they inhale, the treatment is often described as "self-titrating," meaning individuals can adjust their pain relief according to their needs under medical supervision.

How Does Methoxyflurane Work?

Methoxyflurane belongs to a class of medicines known as inhaled analgesics. When inhaled, the drug is rapidly absorbed through the lungs and enters the bloodstream, helping reduce the perception of pain.

According to clinical guidance from Canada's Department of National Defence, pain relief typically begins within a few minutes of inhalation. Some emergency medicine references report that noticeable effects can begin after as few as six to twelve breaths. Depending on how frequently it is used, pain relief may last between 25 minutes and an hour.

Experts often compare the sensation to a mild form of conscious sedation. Patients remain awake and responsive but may feel calmer and less distressed by their injuries.

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Why Is It Used In Sports And Emergency Medicine?

One of the biggest advantages of the Green Whistle is speed.

In emergency situations such as fractures, dislocations, sports injuries, road accidents, and trauma, medical teams often need immediate pain control before a patient reaches a hospital. Intravenous medications may require more equipment, monitoring, and time. Methoxyflurane can be administered quickly, even in challenging environments such as sports fields, ambulances, beaches, and remote locations.

The medication is also non-opioid, an important consideration as healthcare systems seek alternatives that reduce opioid exposure while still providing effective pain management. Studies have shown that inhaled methoxyflurane can significantly reduce pain scores in trauma patients and improve comfort during transport and emergency procedures.

Its widespread use in Australian pre-hospital medicine has earned it a reputation as one of the most recognisable emergency pain-relief tools in sports and rescue settings.

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Is The Green Whistle Safe?

Like all medications, methoxyflurane carries risks and is not suitable for everyone.

Common side effects may include dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, cough, and a feeling of light-headedness. Because the medication affects the central nervous system, patients are closely monitored during use.

More serious concerns involve potential kidney and liver toxicity, particularly when methoxyflurane is used at high doses. Historical concerns about these complications led to restrictions on its use as a general anaesthetic. Modern pain-relief doses are substantially lower, and current clinical guidelines recommend avoiding the medication in people with significant kidney disease, liver impairment, or certain anaesthetic sensitivities.

For this reason, the Green Whistle is generally reserved for supervised medical settings and is not intended for routine self-medication.

Could It Become More Common Worldwide?

The visibility of the Green Whistle during major sporting events has sparked growing public interest in inhaled pain-relief therapies. While methoxyflurane has been used extensively in Australia and New Zealand for decades, approval has gradually expanded to additional countries, including Canada.

Experts believe its ability to provide rapid, non-opioid pain relief may increase its role in emergency medicine, particularly as healthcare providers seek alternatives to injectable pain medications. However, its use will likely remain restricted to trained healthcare professionals because of the need for appropriate screening and monitoring.

The Green Whistle may look simple, but it represents a sophisticated approach to emergency pain management. Containing inhaled methoxyflurane, the device provides fast-acting, patient-controlled pain relief that has become a mainstay in trauma care across several countries. The recent FIFA World Cup injury involving Ismael Kone introduced millions of viewers to the device, highlighting how modern sports medicine is increasingly focused on delivering rapid, effective, and non-opioid pain relief when every minute matters.

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