For celebrities, the scrutiny after child birth can be particularly intense, with audiences accustomed to seeing them in a particular body type. But pregnancy and childbirth bring major physiological and hormonal changes, and recovery takes time. We spoke with Celebrity Gynaecologist Dr Kiran Coelho on the intense pressure and scrutiny on new mothers

Is the idea of "bouncing back" after childbirth medically realistic?

Dr Kiran Coelho: Not at all. There is now so much focus on women bouncing back to their pre-pregnancy state, particularly because of social media. But biologically and physiologically, the body needs time to recover. Regaining pre-pregnancy weight can take at least six months.

How long does the immediate postpartum recovery period last?

Dr Kiran Coelho: The immediate postpartum period is around six weeks or 40 days. During this time, the body is adjusting to major hormonal changes, breastfeeding and the physiological changes that happen after delivery.

The uterus, which becomes a very large organ during pregnancy, has to gradually return to its normal size. That process takes time.

What happens to the abdominal and pelvic-floor muscles?

Dr Kiran Coelho: Two important groups of muscles become relaxed during pregnancy, the abdominal wall muscles and the pelvic-floor muscles. The abdominal muscles stretch as the baby grows, while the pelvic-floor muscles also lose tone.

These muscles need time to recover. This is why a woman may still feel as though she has a baby inside her even after delivery.

Is six months a realistic timeframe for getting back in shape?

Dr Kiran Coelho: Realistically, it can take at least six months. Immediate bouncing back is impossible. A lot also depends on how much weight a woman gained during pregnancy and what her pre-pregnancy weight was.

A woman can lose around five kilograms soon after delivery, including the weight of the baby, placenta, amniotic fluid and excess fluid. But some weight retention after pregnancy is completely normal.

How long can postpartum weight retention continue?

Dr Kiran Coelho: Some women take more than six months to return to their pre-pregnancy weight. Even a year after delivery, some women may still retain one to two kilograms.

There are several reasons - hormonal changes, increased appetite, lack of sleep, stress and reduced physical activity.

Does breastfeeding contribute to changes in appetite and weight?

Dr Kiran Coelho: Yes. Breastfeeding increases the mother's energy requirements. Prolactin rises to support breastfeeding and appetite can increase. At the same time, a new mother may be waking up every two to three hours to feed the baby.

So increased appetite, sleep deprivation, stress and reduced physical activity can all contribute to postpartum weight retention.

Has social media made the pressure to lose pregnancy weight worse?

Dr Kiran Coelho: Absolutely. Earlier, women were mostly questioned by family and friends about when they would get back in shape. Today, social media means that random people can also comment on a woman's body.

This pressure can be particularly intense for celebrities because audiences are used to seeing them with a certain body type.

But pregnancy changes the body. It cannot be expected to remain static.

Can this pressure affect breastfeeding?

Dr Kiran Coelho: It can. Some women become concerned about changes in their bodies, including their breasts and increased appetite while breastfeeding. Some may want to diet or exercise too soon because of concerns about their appearance.

That is why the pressure to immediately lose weight can be counterproductive.

When should women start exercising after childbirth?

Dr Kiran Coelho: The first six weeks should primarily be about recovery. After that, exercise can be introduced gradually, depending on the woman's recovery and medical condition.

From around three to six months, women can progressively move towards moderate exercise. More intensive core exercises and weight training should not be rushed.

By around six months, many women can gradually return to their normal exercise routine, depending on individual recovery.

What are the bigger postpartum health issues we should be talking about instead of just weight?

Dr Kiran Coelho: Postpartum depression, thyroid problems, anaemia and pelvic-floor problems are all important.

Women who have had gestational diabetes also need follow-up because some may go on to develop insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes.

These are medical issues that deserve far more attention than simply asking a new mother when she is going to lose her pregnancy weight.

Should postpartum weight really be the last thing women worry about?

Dr Kiran Coelho: The focus should first be on recovery, nutrition, mental health, breastfeeding, pelvic-floor health and overall wellbeing.

There should not be a deadline by which a woman is expected to look the way she did before pregnancy.

What is the one message you would give women facing pressure to "bounce back"?

Dr Kiran Coelho: Recovery takes time. Every woman's body and recovery are different. A woman has just given birth. Her body needs recovery, not a deadline to "bounce back."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.