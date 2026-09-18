When parents buy food for their babies, they are not just buying nutrition. They are buying trust. But what happens when that trust comes under the laboratory scanner? For a parent standing in front of a supermarket shelf, an infant food packet can look reassuring. The packaging promises nutrition. The label lists vitamins and minerals. The product carries a brand name parents recognise. But behind that packaging lies a much bigger question: What is actually inside your baby's food? That question is now gaining renewed attention in India. Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has said infant food and child nutrition products will be an area of focus for the state food regulator. The move comes against a backdrop of government data showing that infant food products are not always found to be compliant with prescribed standards.

But this is not the first time infant food products have come under the scanner. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has regularly questioned and challenged aspects of the promotion and sale of these products in the country.

Parliamentary data reflecting government information shows that in 2024-25, 522 samples of infant milk substitutes and infant food were analysed. Of these, 45 were found to be non-conforming. That included:

Five samples classified as unsafe.

18 samples classified as sub-standard.

22 samples involving labelling defects, misleading claims or other non-conformities.

The previous two years also recorded non-conforming samples.

In 2023-24, 231 samples were tested and seven were found to be non-conforming.

In 2022-23, 389 samples were tested and 30 were found to be non-conforming.

These numbers do not, by themselves, tell us how widespread unsafe infant food is across the market. They do not establish that a particular brand or product is unsafe. But they do establish one thing: Problems are being detected. And that makes the process of testing, enforcement and recall critical.

Why Is Infant Food Not An Ordinary Food Category?

Infant food is not an ordinary food category. These products are intended for one of the most vulnerable groups, infants and young children, and therefore face specific requirements relating to composition, safety and labelling. A problem could potentially involve:

Microbial contamination.

Heavy metals.

Pesticide residues.

Non-compliant ingredients.

Nutritional composition.

Labelling or claims.

So when a parent picks up an infant food product, the question is not simply, "Is this a reputed brand?" The more important question is whether the product meets the standards it is required to meet. A familiar brand name may offer reassurance, but it does not replace regulatory testing. At the same time, a non-conforming sample does not automatically mean every product made by that brand is unsafe.

Expired Infant Food: Why The Quantity Matters

There is another reason infant nutrition is under the spotlight. FSSAI has initiated enforcement action against Bengaluru-based British Life Sciences Pvt Ltd after an inspection found misbranded infant food products. This happened two weeks ago. According to FSSAI, the products were seized and legal proceedings were initiated. But what particularly stands out is the quantity of expired infant food involved: 3.7 metric tonnes. The regulator said the expired products were ordered to be destroyed under court directions to prevent their reuse, diversion or reintroduction into the food chain. For a product intended for infants, expiry is not a minor detail.

The case also highlights why enforcement does not end with identifying a non-compliant product. Authorities must ensure that affected stock is removed, appropriately dealt with and prevented from entering the food chain again.

Nestle Cerelac And The Question Of Added Sugar

The debate around infant nutrition is not limited to contamination or expiry. Sometimes, the question is what the product claims, and what it actually contains. In 2024, an investigation by Swiss NGO Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network alleged that Nestle's Cerelac products sold in India contained added sugar. The findings triggered scrutiny by Indian regulators. Nestle said it complied with Indian regulations and Codex standards. The company also said it had reduced added sugars in its infant cereal range by up to 30%, depending on the variant, over the preceding five years. The issue illustrates another layer of infant-food regulation.

The question is not only whether a product is contaminated or expired. It is also whether its ingredients, nutritional composition and marketing claims comply with the applicable requirements.

Nestle Is In The News Again. For The Wrong Reasons?

The regulatory scrutiny has continued. NDTV has reported that FSSAI served legal notices to Nestle after a sample from a Nestle follow-up formula line was found to be substandard because of insufficient biotin levels. Separate proceedings concerned claims relating to HMOs and whey protein in other products. One product said it contained whey that was easy to digest. FSSAI has also scrutinised this claim. Nestle has said it was compliant and cooperating with authorities. These cases highlight why infant nutrition products require scrutiny beyond the brand name. The ingredients, nutritional levels and claims made on the packaging all matter.

The Enfamil Case: When A Parent's Complaint Reaches The Lab

There is also an older Indian case that shows why laboratory testing can matter.

In 2015, a consumer in Kolkata alleged that Enfamil A+ Stage 3 contained mould, black particles and a live insect.

The product was seized and sent for laboratory analysis.

The laboratory report classified the sample as sub-standard and unsafe.

The case subsequently moved through the legal system.

In 2026, the Calcutta High Court quashed proceedings against a former managing director on procedural and legal grounds. Importantly, this was a case concerning a particular product and set of circumstances. It should not be read as evidence that all Enfamil products are unsafe. But it does raise an important question: How many such cases reach their logical conclusion?It is noteworthy that Enfamil has had to recall its products given similar concerns in Canada in 2024.

The Indian case also shows why a consumer complaint, laboratory analysis and legal proceedings can become important parts of the food-safety process.

What Happens After A Problem Is Detected?

This is where the regulatory system becomes crucial. Because detecting a problem is only the first step. The next steps matter just as much:

Identify the product. Trace the batch. Stop distribution. Remove it from the market. Inform consumers. Investigate the cause. Prevent the product from returning to the supply chain.

For parents, a recall is not simply an announcement. It is a critical safety measure that can help prevent affected products from reaching or remaining in a child's diet. The effectiveness of a food-safety system depends not only on its ability to identify problems, but also on how quickly and transparently it responds.

What Can India Learn From International Infant-Formula Recalls?

In countries such as the US, food-safety authorities can issue public recall notices identifying affected products, lot numbers and expiry dates, and advising consumers not to use them. The US has also seen major infant-formula recalls. Abbott, for example, previously recalled products including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare following contamination concerns associated with its Michigan facility. The lesson from such cases is straightforward: A safety system is only as strong as its ability to detect, communicate and act. For infant food, this becomes especially important because the products are intended for babies and young children. A system that detects a problem but fails to communicate it clearly, trace affected batches or prevent reintroduction into the food chain leaves important gaps in consumer protection.

The Task For Tukaram Mundhe Is Cut Out

The Maharashtra FDA's decision to focus on infant food and child nutrition products comes at a time when regulatory testing, product composition, labelling, expiry and enforcement are all receiving attention. The parliamentary data shows that non-conforming samples have been detected. The British Life Sciences case highlights the issue of expired infant food. The Nestle cases bring attention to ingredients, nutritional composition and marketing claims. The Enfamil case shows how a consumer complaint can lead to laboratory testing and legal proceedings. International recalls underline the importance of tracing products, communicating risks and taking action.

None of these cases, individually, establishes that infant food as a whole is unsafe. But together, they underline why the category requires careful oversight. For parents, the question remains simple: What is actually inside your baby's food? For regulators, the answer must come through effective testing, transparent enforcement and timely action. And for Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the task is cut out.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.