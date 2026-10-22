Three Coffees A Day: Is Your Caffeine Habit Affecting Fertility?

Coffee consumption for most individuals is part of their daily routine, whether it is the first cup of the day or a drink they consume in order to rejuvenate themselves throughout the day. But if you are trying to conceive, would consuming three cups per day hamper your chances of conceiving? There have been conflicting results from studies conducted on the effects of caffeine and fertility, with systematic reviews indicating that there is no relation between moderate consumption of caffeine and conception.

What does the research say

The connection between caffeine and fertility is not clear. In a 2017 systematic review and dose-response meta-analysis, there was no association found between caffeine intake and the duration of time it took for women to conceive naturally or through fertility treatment. But in the same systematic review, there was an association found between high caffeine intake and the risk of spontaneous abortion, where the risk of spontaneous abortion increased with the intake of 300 mg and 600 mg of caffeine per day. A different systematic review conducted in 2020 analysed four studies of 12,912 participants and found no significant association between infertility and low, medium, and high caffeine intake. The quality of evidence was considered low.

How much caffeine is too much

However, the number of cups consumed is not everything; the amount of caffeine in each cup is equally important. The normal amount of caffeine in one cup of coffee is about 100 mg, although this may differ from coffee to coffee. Caffeine is also present in tea, cola, energy drinks, and some medications, which need to be taken into account when calculating the overall daily consumption of caffeine. Therefore, to conceive, a couple needs to calculate their daily consumption of caffeine, not just how much coffee is consumed. According to the recommendations of the European Food Safety Authority, the maximum daily consumption of caffeine for pregnant women should be less than 200 mg, while the World Health Organisation has mentioned a limit of 300 mg.

Effect of caffeine on egg quality, sperm health or IVF outcome

Regarding reproductive health, there is not enough evidence that moderate consumption of caffeine affects egg quality or male sperm. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, moderate caffeine consumption does not seem to pose any significant risk concerning fertility. There is also conflicting research related to caffeine and semen parameters. Likewise, in the 2017 systematic review, there was no evident correlation between caffeine consumption and clinical pregnancy or live birth rates in individuals seeking fertility treatments. For couples planning in vitro fertilisation treatment, the question of caffeine consumption is best discussed with their fertility specialist.

In conclusion, having three cups of coffee each day doesn't automatically indicate a problem related to fertility. However, it can be used as a basis for further investigation into the consumption of caffeine in one's diet. At present, no clear connection has been established between caffeine consumption in normal amounts and fertility problems; yet several studies have found that increased consumption of caffeine increases the risk of pregnancy loss. Instead of quitting coffee out of fear, couples who are planning a baby should make an informed choice by monitoring their caffeine intake in consultation with a fertility specialist.

(Dr. Ranjiv Singh, Fertility Expert, Cluster Business Director, Mahmoorganj, Varanasi, Indira IVF Hospital Limited)

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