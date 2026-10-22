France Reports First Human Case Of Shamonda Virus, WHO Investigating

France has reported the first documented human infection with the Shamonda virus, which was previously detected only in animals. The patient, who was immunocompromised, has died, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed condolences following the death.

The patient was in an area where the virus was circulating among animals and where Culicoides midges, small fly-like insects, were also present, according to the WHO.

Shamonda virus primarily affects animals, including cattle, sheep, goats and horses. It is thought to spread between animals through the bites of Culicoides midges. It has previously been detected only in animals, and little is known about its effects on humans. Symptoms and the severity of human infection remain unclear, further studies are needed to establish how the virus is transmitted.

The WHO is in contact with French authorities, who are collecting information to determine the source of the infection, possible routes of transmission and any potential risk to public health.

The route through which the patient contracted the virus has not yet been established. Further investigation is needed to understand the circumstances of the infection and assess its implications for public health.

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