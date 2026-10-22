Exercise To Essential Nutrients: Celebrity Nutritionist Shares 3 Health Tips For Women In Their 30s

Staying fit in your 30s is not just about maintaining a certain weight or trying to look younger. This decade also matters for women's long-term health, as the body undergoes changes that can affect hormones, periods, skin, hair and weight.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared her thoughts on women's fitness in an Instagram video, using actor Karisma Kapoor as an example of how looking after your health over the years can have lasting benefits. She says there is no single secret to staying fit. Instead, it comes down to the cumulative benefits of taking care of your body over time.

"If you ask her, she will say that there is no secret behind it, it is just the rice. But if you ask me, I will tell you that it is basically the cumulative benefit," Diwekar says, referring to Karisma. She adds that the actor had been working on her fitness since her 30s.

The nutritionist explains that a woman's 30s are an important decade because bone mineral density generally reaches its peak around this time. At the same time, hormonal changes can begin to affect the body. These may show up as changes in weight, skin and hair, menstrual cycles and premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

So, what can women do to look after their health during this decade? Rujuta Diwekar shares a few simple suggestions.

1. Focus on exercise, not just weight loss

Instead of making weight loss the main goal, Diwekar suggests aiming for at least three hours of exercise every week. Regular physical activity can help support bone health, strength and overall fitness as women age.

2. Do not cut out rice or other food groups

The nutritionist also advises against following restrictive diets that involve giving up rice, carbohydrates, sugar or dinner altogether. She believes food should remain enjoyable while providing the nutrients the body needs.

3. Pay attention to essential nutrients

She highlights the importance of nutrients such as vitamin D, vitamin B12, iron and calcium. Not getting enough of these can affect overall health, making balanced meals and addressing nutritional deficiencies important.

Rujuta Diwekar also reminds women that it is never too late to start looking after themselves. The habits they build in their 30s can support their health in the decades ahead. As she puts it, "The foundation to a good life at any age, remains good health."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.