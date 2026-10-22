Ate Too Much During Festivities? Nutritionist Shares 5 Simple Tips You Can Follow

The festive season is here, and our eating habits often change during this time. Family gatherings, parties and celebrations can lead to overeating and leave us feeling bloated or uncomfortable at times.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared five simple hacks to manage festive overeating. “Instead of jumping into extreme detoxes post-festive season, try these five science-backed, simple hacks,” she writes on Instagram.

If you have had too much alcohol, Batra suggests drinking methi dana (fenugreek seed) water. She recommends soaking the seeds in water for four hours and suggests having the soaked seeds the next morning or before going to a party.

She says that fenugreek contains natural gel and antioxidants that help shield the stomach lining from alcohol-induced irritation while also assisting the liver in processing toxins.If you have eaten too much sugar, the hack is to drink one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar diluted in 300 ml of water. Have it 15 minutes before lunch and dinner.

The nutritionist says its acetic acid slows down carbohydrate breakdown, which reduces the sharp blood sugar spikes and prevents energy crashes after eating too many sweets.

If you have eaten too much fried food, mix one teaspoon of isabgol in 300 ml of water and drink it immediately, 10 minutes before lunch and dinner or before leaving for a party. "It forms a thick gel that slows fat absorption, binds to bile acids to support heart health and helps prevent the heavy, sluggish feeling," she writes.

If you have been eating out too often, Lovneet recommends sipping warm ajwain, jeera and saunf water twice a day. It activates digestive enzymes to tackle unhealthy fats and sodium and breaks up gas bubbles to help with bloating.

If you have eaten too much maida, then consume one teaspoon of fully soaked chia seeds mixed into a glass of warm water in the morning or at bedtime. "The seeds form a gel that acts as a natural intestinal lubricant, softening stools and adding bulk to the digestive tract to help clear out low-fibre refined flour," Lovneet says.

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