Smart Rings And Apps For Cycle Tracking: How Reliable Are Their Predictions?

Smart rings and menstrual cycle-tracking apps have become extremely popular among women who want to understand their reproductive health better. These devices track information such as skin temperature, sleep patterns and menstrual dates to estimate when ovulation may occur and when the next period is likely to start. For women trying to conceive, this information can help identify potentially fertile days. Others use these tools to understand changes in their menstrual cycles. However, these predictions are not always accurate.

A smart ring or an app cannot reliably tell every woman when she will ovulate, as menstrual cycles can vary from month to month. Factors such as illness, stress, irregular periods and hormonal changes can also affect the readings. According to Dr Gursimran Kaur, Additional Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital Ludhiana, women should treat these predictions as a rough guide rather than a definitive answer.

How Do Smart Rings And Cycle-Tracking Apps Work?

Smart rings use sensors to monitor changes in skin temperature, sleep and other body signals. After ovulation, the hormone progesterone causes a small rise in body temperature. A ring can detect this change and use it to estimate where a woman is in her menstrual cycle. However, this temperature rise generally helps confirm that ovulation has occurred rather than predict it in advance. By the time the change is detected, the most fertile days may already have passed.

Cycle-tracking apps work differently. They use the dates of previous periods to estimate the next period and the fertile window. Many calendar-based apps assume a 28-day cycle, with ovulation occurring around day 14. However, cycles do not follow the same pattern for every woman.

Dr Kaur said, "An analysis of more than 2.7 million cycles found that only 24% of ovulations fell on day 14 or 15." This highlights why predictions based on a standard cycle length can be misleading.

What Can Affect The Accuracy Of These Devices?

Several factors can make smart ring readings and app predictions less reliable.

Irregular menstrual cycles: Apps rely on previous period dates to estimate fertile days. When cycle lengths vary, these predictions become less dependable.

Apps rely on previous period dates to estimate fertile days. When cycle lengths vary, these predictions become less dependable. Illness and fever: A rise in body temperature due to illness can interfere with the temperature patterns monitored by a smart ring.

A rise in body temperature due to illness can interfere with the temperature patterns monitored by a smart ring. Alcohol and poor sleep: Drinking alcohol, sleeping poorly, travelling or working night shifts can affect temperature readings and sleep patterns.

Drinking alcohol, sleeping poorly, travelling or working night shifts can affect temperature readings and sleep patterns. Hormonal changes: Conditions that affect ovulation can make it harder for devices to identify a consistent cycle pattern.

Conditions that affect ovulation can make it harder for devices to identify a consistent cycle pattern. Cycles without ovulation: Sometimes, an ovary does not release an egg during a menstrual cycle. These are called anovulatory cycles. Without the usual hormonal changes after ovulation, a ring may not detect the expected temperature rise, while an app may still predict fertile days.

Dr Kaur explains that these limitations mean women should be cautious about relying on technology alone, especially if their cycles are irregular or they suspect that ovulation is not occurring.

Can They Help Women Trying To Conceive?

Smart rings and cycle-tracking apps can help women identify a possible fertile window, making them a good starting point when planning a pregnancy. However, combining them with other methods can provide more useful information. Women trying to conceive can consider the following:

Use urine ovulation tests: These detect a surge in luteinising hormone (LH), which usually occurs shortly before ovulation. This can help identify when ovulation is approaching.

These detect a surge in luteinising hormone (LH), which usually occurs shortly before ovulation. This can help identify when ovulation is approaching. Time intercourse appropriately: Having sex every one to two days during the fertile window can improve the chances of conception.

Having sex every one to two days during the fertile window can improve the chances of conception. Start folic acid: Folic acid, a B vitamin, supports early foetal development. Women planning pregnancy should ideally begin taking it before conception.

Folic acid, a B vitamin, supports early foetal development. Women planning pregnancy should ideally begin taking it before conception. Track cycle changes: Recording period dates and symptoms alongside device readings can help women notice patterns.

Are Smart Rings And Apps Reliable For Contraception?

No, women should not rely on a smart ring or a general cycle-tracking app alone to prevent pregnancy. Dr Kaur said, "Both estimate the fertile window rather than measure it, and the window can shift from one cycle to the next." An incorrect prediction could mean that a woman has unprotected sex on a fertile day, increasing the risk of unintended pregnancy.

Women who want to avoid pregnancy should consider established contraceptive methods. Condoms help prevent pregnancy and also reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections. Hormonal contraceptive pills and intrauterine devices (IUDs) are other effective options.

When Should Women Consult A Gynaecologist?

Technology can help women observe patterns, but it cannot replace medical assessment when menstrual changes may indicate an underlying problem. Dr Kaur recommends seeking medical advice if women experience:

Menstrual cycles that are shorter than 21 days or longer than 35 days

Periods that stop for three months or more, when pregnancy is not the explanation

Heavy menstrual bleeding or bleeding that lasts longer than seven days

Bleeding between periods

Menstrual pain that interferes with everyday activities

These changes can sometimes be associated with hormonal imbalances or other gynaecological conditions that need evaluation.

Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), during perimenopause, or those using hormonal contraceptives may also find that cycle-tracking predictions are less useful. PCOS can interfere with regular ovulation, perimenopause can make cycles unpredictable, and many hormonal contraceptives suppress ovulation.

A smart ring or app can be a useful tool for understanding menstrual patterns, but its predictions should be viewed as estimates, and not conclusions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.