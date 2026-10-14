A mammogram can detect breast cancer before a lump can be felt. However, in women with dense breasts, small cancers can sometimes be harder to see. Dense breast tissue appears white on a mammogram, and many breast cancers also appear white, creating a "masking effect." This does not mean mammography is useless or that dense breasts mean cancer. It means that mammograms should be interpreted alongside breast density and the woman's overall risk of breast cancer.

What Does "Dense Breast" Mean?

Breast density refers to the proportion of fibrous and glandular tissue compared with fatty tissue in the breast. It is assessed on mammography and classified into four categories:

Almost entirely fatty

Scattered areas of fibroglandular density

Heterogeneously dense

Extremely dense

Breast density cannot be determined by how the breasts feel or look externally. It is assessed by a radiologist. Density can change over time and is generally higher in younger women and tends to decrease after menopause. Hormonal factors, pregnancy, lactation and certain medications can also influence breast composition.

Why Does Density Matter?

On a mammogram, fatty tissue appears dark, while fibroglandular tissue appears white. Many breast cancers also appear as white abnormalities. In a predominantly fatty breast, a cancer may therefore stand out against the darker background. In a dense breast, the surrounding white tissue can obscure a cancer, reducing the sensitivity of mammography, particularly in women with heterogeneously or extremely dense breasts.

Dense tissue can also result in more benign findings being investigated, increasing recalls, additional imaging or biopsies.

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Dense Breasts and Cancer Risk Are Not the Same Thing

Having dense breasts does not mean that a woman has breast cancer. However, breast density itself is an independent risk factor, with higher risk generally seen in women with extremely dense breasts. Overall risk depends on many other factors, including age, family history, previous breast cancer, certain atypical breast biopsies, inherited mutations such as BRCA1 or BRCA2, and previous significant radiation exposure.

Therefore, a woman with dense breasts and a strong family history may have a very different risk profile from a woman with dense breasts but no other major risk factors.

This distinction is particularly important in India, where breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women. GLOBOCAN 2022 estimated approximately 192,000 new breast cancer cases among Indian women, while India's National Cancer Registry Programme estimated about 221,757 cases in 2022. Differences reflect different estimation and registration methodologies.

What Additional Screening Options Are Available?

For some women with dense breasts, additional imaging may be considered. Ultrasound uses sound waves and can detect some cancers that are difficult to see on mammography. However, it can also identify benign abnormalities, leading to additional tests or biopsies.

3D mammography (digital breast tomosynthesis) obtains multiple low-dose X-ray images from different angles and reconstructs the breast into thin slices. By reducing the problem of overlapping tissue, it can improve cancer detection in some women and is an established screening option, including for women with dense breasts.

Breast MRI is considerably more sensitive than mammography and is particularly useful for women at high risk, such as those with certain hereditary mutations or a calculated lifetime breast cancer risk of 20% or more. However, MRI is more expensive, requires contrast, and may detect findings that require further investigation. It is therefore not recommended as a universal replacement for mammography.

Importantly, additional screening is not automatically required simply because a woman has dense breasts. The decision should consider breast density, age, overall cancer risk, benefits, false-positive results, cost and availability.

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What Should Women Do?

Indian screening recommendations are evolving. The National Cancer Screening and Early Diagnosis Guidelines 2024 recommend risk-based screening, including mammography for average-risk women beginning at age 40, with annual screening from 40-55 and every two years from 56-74. The Breast Imaging Society of India also recommends mammography-based screening from age 40, while recognising that individual circumstances may modify the approach.

If your mammogram reports dense breasts, ask your doctor:

What is my breast-density category?

Does my density significantly affect cancer visibility?

What is my overall breast-cancer risk?

Would 3D mammography, ultrasound or MRI add meaningful benefit for me?

What are the potential benefits and limitations of additional screening?

Most importantly, a normal mammogram should not override a new breast symptom. A new lump, nipple discharge, skin or nipple change, or any persistent breast change should be medically evaluated even after a recent normal mammogram.

Breast density is one piece of the screening puzzle, not a diagnosis and not, by itself, a reason for additional imaging. Understanding it allows women to make informed, risk-based decisions with their healthcare team.

(By Dr. Megha K Mukundan, MD DM (DM Medical Oncology & Hematology), Consultant Medical Oncology, Meitra Hospital, Kozhikode, Kerala)

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