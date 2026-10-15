Hollywood actor Hilary Swank has announced that she is expecting her third child at the age of 52. This announcement has renewed attention to pregnancy later in life. The Oscar-winning actor shared the news in a creative Instagram video featuring her husband, Philip Schneider, and their three-year-old twins. The family danced in the dark with glow sticks attached to their bodies, while a tiny glowing baby figure on Swank's baby bump revealed the pregnancy. The caption read, "A lot of people have been asking what project I'm doing next, this one releases in December."

Swank and Schneider welcomed their twins in April 2023, when she was 48. The actor has previously spoken about becoming a mother later in life, explaining that her established career and personal growth have helped her become a more patient and present parent. However, pregnancy in the 50s is medically different from pregnancy at a younger age. Understanding the risks, importance of medical supervision and the possible effects on the developing baby is important when discussing pregnancy at this age.

How Does Late Pregnancy Affect Maternal Health?

Pregnancy after the age of 35 is generally classified as advanced maternal age. The risks can increase further in the 40s and 50s, depending on a woman's overall health, fertility history and other factors. Here are some health concerns associated with late pregnancy.

1. High Blood Pressure And Preeclampsia

Older pregnant women have a higher risk of developing high blood pressure during pregnancy. In some cases, this can progress to preeclampsia which is a serious condition that can damage organs such as the kidneys and liver. If left untreated, it may cause seizures, stroke or the need for early delivery. Regular blood pressure checks and medical supervision are important.

2. Gestational Diabetes

This condition develops when the body cannot manage blood sugar levels during pregnancy. The risk increases with age, mainly because the body's ability to respond to insulin can change. Uncontrolled blood sugar can lead to a larger baby, difficult labour and other complications. Women who develop gestational diabetes also have a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.

3. Difficulty Conceiving

Fertility naturally declines with age as the number and quality of eggs decrease. By the 50s, natural conception is uncommon, especially after menopause. Some women may conceive with assisted reproductive techniques, depending on their circumstances. Fertility treatment does not remove all pregnancy-related risks, making preconception counselling and specialist care important.

4. Higher Risk Of Miscarriage And Stillbirth

The chance of pregnancy loss increases with age. One reason is the increased chance of chromosomal abnormalities in eggs, which can affect early development. Existing health conditions may also lead to pregnancy complications. Women planning pregnancy later in life should discuss fertility, screening and possible risks with their doctor.

5. Greater Chance Of A Caesarean Delivery

Older women are more likely to require a C-section, particularly if they develop high blood pressure, diabetes or other complications. Labour may also progress slowly, or the baby's position may make vaginal delivery difficult. The delivery method depends on the mother's health, the baby's condition and the progress of labour.

6. Premature Birth And Postpartum Complications

Pregnancy at an older age is linked to a higher risk of premature delivery, which means birth before 37 weeks. Mothers may also face a higher risk of heavy bleeding after delivery, delayed recovery and extreme fatigue.

7. Importance Of Regular Medical Care

Women who become pregnant later in life may need closer monitoring throughout pregnancy. Doctors can recommend blood tests, blood pressure and glucose checks, ultrasound scans and appropriate screening for chromosomal conditions.

How Does Late Pregnancy Affect The Baby?

Advanced maternal age can increase the risk of chromosomal conditions such as Down syndrome because the chances of errors during egg development increases with age. There is also a higher risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth and low birth weight. If the mother develops gestational diabetes, the baby may grow larger than expected, increasing the risk of delivery complications. Premature babies may need specialised care because their lungs, brain and other organs might not be fully developed. However, these outcomes are not inevitable, and many babies born to older mothers are healthy. Regular check-ups, recommended screening tests and timely medical care can help doctors identify potential problems and manage them.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.