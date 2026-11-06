An ADHD Diagnosis Can Be A Map To Guide A Person Through Challenging Territory

Picture a young person who walks out of my office with a new ADHD diagnosis and feels relief. There is finally a name for years of missed deadlines and unfinished paperwork.

A few weeks later, they use that name to end an argument at home about an unmade bed and a pile of unopened mail, saying, “I can't do that, I have ADHD.”

In another scenario, a student asks me for a medical note excusing them from a written assignment. Not extra time, not a quieter room, not help breaking the work into steps: They want the assignment dropped.

I often see both situations in my Mexico City clinic. They raise the same question: Does a diagnosis of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder explain why a task is harder? Usually, yes. Does it settle which tasks the person should stop attempting? Rarely.

I am a liaison psychiatrist at the National Medical Center “20 de Noviembre” in Mexico City and a professor of medicine at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. My work deals with how psychiatric diagnoses land in a person's daily life, including how anxiety and ADHD can mask each other. I sign several of those school and work notes every week.

Researchers have started to measure something I see constantly in the clinic: how much room a diagnosis takes up in how a person sees themselves.

Used as a map, a diagnosis shows where the difficult ground is and the best route through it. For instance, mornings may be when a patient falls apart, so we plan for them: medication, more structure and a few skills to practice. Used as an alibi – an excuse to avoid blame – a diagnosis marks the whole territory as off-limits.

Research suggests these two uses lead to very different lives: one in which someone gets through the day and another that shrinks around the diagnosis.

When the label takes up all the room

Psychologists who study chronic illness use the term “illness identity” for how far a diagnosis gets folded into a person's sense of self.

A Belgian study of adolescents and young adults who have Type 1 diabetes described four ways a person can relate to a diagnosis: rejection, which is acting as though the diagnosis is not there; acceptance, which is “this is part of me, but only part”; enrichment, which is “it taught me something”; and engulfment, which is when it overshadows everything else.

Engulfment is high when someone can no longer describe who they are, what they want or what they are good at without the diagnosis taking precedence. The condition stops being something they have and becomes how they define themselves.

In 2025, an Israeli team surveyed 154 adolescents with ADHD about how much their diagnosis had shaped their sense of self. The researchers found that how engulfed participants felt predicted their quality of life more strongly than how severe their symptoms were. Of the four patterns, engulfment was the only one that explained why more severe symptoms coincided with a worse life.

The same research group found a similar pattern in a second study. In 66 adolescents, the more the diagnosis had taken over, the worse participants did on executive functioning, self-management and quality of life measures – in plain terms: planning ahead, starting a task and running their own routines.

These are snapshots, not experiments. They show that self-identity and well-being are linked, but they cannot tell us which one is driving the other. Even so, the pattern matches what parents describe to me as the moment their child stops saying “This is hard for me” and starts saying “This is what I am.”

‘It's my brain' can dampen effort

The brain differences in people with ADHD are real. Yet the way clinicians, teachers and parents explain a diagnosis can feed a disempowering loop.

Meta-analyses pool the results of many studies. One, co-authored by University of Melbourne psychologists, found that when a mental health problem is explained in biological terms – as a matter of genes or brain chemistry – blame goes down, which is good.

But a second meta-analysis, by another group of psychologists from Melbourne, found that brain-based explanations raise pessimism about recovery, which is not good.

The same explanation that lifts the blame can also lower the expectation of change.

Avoiding something usually makes it more threatening

One type of support can keep someone engaged with a task they find hard: an essay broken into steps with a deadline for each one, or a teacher who checks in at the start of a lesson rather than at the end. Another kind can take the task away.

The first builds skill. The second teaches that the task really is impossible.

Researchers who study childhood anxiety call that second kind “family accommodation,” and they mean something specific: A household gradually reorganizes itself so the child never has to face what frightens them. Someone answers the phone for the teenager who dreads phone calls, or the family stops having people over because visitors make the child anxious.

In schools, “accommodation” means something else: a change to the setting, such as extra time or a quieter room, so the student can still do the task. To avoid confusion, I call this school version “support.”

Nobody is asking families to be harsher or less understanding. But a Spanish meta-analysis found that the pattern of removing the feared situation is linked to more severe anxiety in children and adolescents.

A randomized trial showed that treating only the parents worked as well as treating the child. Parents were taught to respond supportively while stepping back from rescuing their child from what frightened them.

Teachers and school staff can also steer students away from hard tasks, often without realizing it. When a panel of experts reviewed school supports given to 76 anxious students in treatment, some pushed the student toward the difficult task and others pushed them away from it. Students with social anxiety most often got the ones that let them skip exactly what they feared: being seen and heard by their classmates.

Support and treatment are not the same thing

Educational supports are by far the most common response to ADHD in schools. Many families ask me for a letter requesting extra time on exams. One study found improved reading comprehension for college students with ADHD – but about as much improvement for their peers without the disorder. So extra time helps, but not the way a treatment does.

Most supports show no benefit specific to students with the disorder. That does not make them useless; several help any student. It means they are not treatment: A student can have numerous supports for years while the attention problem stays where it was.

After a diagnosis, the practical work focuses on medication, therapy, structure and a list of tasks that are broken down into smaller parts. I hand every patient that list, written down, before they leave.

Where this leaves the person in my office

When I write a school or work note, three things belong in it. First, the specific task the person struggles with. Second, the support that keeps them engaged with that task rather than away from it. Third, a date to review it: a support nobody looks at again stops being a clinical decision and becomes a permanent feature of someone's life.

A good diagnosis does not remove responsibility. It moves it. The question stops being: “Why can't I?” Rather, it becomes: “What do I work on, and with what help?”

The young person who learned to say “I can't, I have ADHD” is not wrong about the diagnosis. They just have the rest of the sentence left to write.

Deldhy Nicolás Moya Sánchez, Psychiatrist and Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

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