Bangladesh Launches Investigation Into Measles Vaccine Delays Amid Deadly Outbreak

Bangladesh has launched an investigation into allegations that delays in procuring and distributing measles vaccines under the previous interim administration worsened a deadly outbreak, the government has announced.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people is battling its worst measles outbreak in decades, which has killed 1,269 children as of Wednesday, according to authorities.

The government that took over from the interim administration in place between August 2024 and February this year said on Wednesday it was setting up a three-member commission to look into alleged failures in a nationwide vaccination campaign.

The probe will look into allegations of "administrative failures by the interim government that adversely affected public health", a government statement said.

"The commission is going to identify the causes of the delay in the procurement and distribution of vaccines, irregularities and administrative failures, and the people responsible," it added.

A measles immunisation campaign planned for 2024 was derailed by the mass uprising that toppled the government of Sheikh Hasina, while prolonged political instability disrupted a follow-up campaign in 2025.

Authorities have since launched a mass vaccination drive, but infections have continued to climb.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads through coughs and sneezes, and has no specific treatment.

Severe complications can include pneumonia, brain swelling and respiratory failure, with young children facing the greatest risk.

An independent committee of experts warned last month that Bangladesh's measles epidemic should be seen as a "warning sign" for other potential disease outbreaks, underscoring the impact of disruptions to routine immunisation programmes.

The commission announced on Wednesday was also tasked with recommending measures to prevent a repeat crisis and is expected to submit its findings within 60 working days.

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