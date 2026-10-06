Trying to conceive can come with plenty of questions, especially when pregnancy does not happen as quickly as expected. While some couples may conceive within a few months, others may need medical guidance to understand what could be affecting their fertility. Age, menstrual health, previous pregnancies, medical conditions and a partner's reproductive health can all influence the time it takes to conceive. Knowing when to consult a fertility specialist can help couples understand their options and avoid unnecessary delays. According to Dr Puneet Rana Arora, Fertility Expert, CIFAR, Gurugram, a fertility specialist is a gynaecologist with additional expertise in managing reproductive health and infertility through approaches such as medications, intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

When Should You See A Fertility Expert?

There is no single timeline that applies to every couple. The appropriate time to seek help depends on age, medical history and whether there are any known factors that could affect fertility.

If You Are Under 35 And Have Been Trying For A Year

"For women under 35, fertility evaluation is generally considered after 12 months of regular, unprotected intercourse without conception. However, couples do not necessarily have to wait a full year if there are already concerns about fertility or a known medical condition that could affect conception," says Dr Arora.

If You Are 35 Or Older

Women between 35 and 39 years may consider consulting a fertility expert after six months of unsuccessful attempts. Fertility naturally declines with age, and seeking advice earlier can help identify potential problems and discuss available options. For women aged 40 and above, fertility evaluation may be considered even sooner rather than waiting for several months of trying.

If You Have Irregular Periods

Your menstrual cycle can provide important clues about ovulation and reproductive health. Irregular periods, very painful periods or absent periods may sometimes be associated with conditions that can affect conception. In such cases, speaking to a gynaecologist or fertility specialist earlier may help identify the underlying cause.

If You Have A Known Condition That May Affect Fertility

According to Dr Arora, you may not need to wait for six months or a year if you or your partner already has a condition that could affect fertility. These may include endometriosis, PCOS, previous pelvic surgery, problems involving the fallopian tubes or an abnormal semen analysis, among other factors. An early consultation can help determine whether further testing or treatment is needed.

If You Have Had Multiple Miscarriages

Couples who have experienced multiple pregnancy losses may benefit from consulting a fertility specialist. A specialist can evaluate possible underlying factors, which may include hormonal, genetic, anatomical or other reproductive health issues, depending on the individual case.

If You Want To Understand Your Fertility Options

You do not have to wait until you are ready for IVF to consult a fertility expert.A specialist can explain fertility testing, discuss treatment options such as IUI and IVF, and advise on factors such as lifestyle and reproductive health based on your individual circumstances. A consultation can also help couples understand whether treatment is necessary or whether they can continue trying naturally.

When Is The Right Time To Seek Help?

The decision to consult a fertility specialist depends on several factors, including age, menstrual cycle, medical history, previous pregnancies and any known fertility-related conditions in either partner. For many couples, the general guidance is to seek an evaluation after 12 months of trying if the woman is under 35, after six months if she is 35 to 39, and sooner at 40 or older. However, couples with irregular periods, known reproductive health conditions, previous pregnancy losses or other concerns may benefit from seeking medical advice earlier.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.