Feeling tired or low on energy throughout the day? While reaching for caffeine or sugary snacks may seem like a quick fix, your body needs the right nutrients to stay energised and active.

In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares the essential energy boosters your body actually needs. “Low energy is not always about needing more caffeine. Certain nutrients play a direct role in how your body produces, transports and uses energy,” she says, before listing down some of the major nutrients and supplements to help boost energy.

B Vitamins

According to her, B vitamins help convert food into usable energy as well as support normal metabolism. B vitamins are found in whole grains, eggs, dairy, legumes, and leafy greens. “Supplements may help when intake is low or a deficiency is identified,” she says.

Iron

The nutritionist explains that iron helps carry oxygen throughout the body and provide energy. That is why low iron can contribute to fatigue. Some of the iron-rich foods she recommends are lentils, beans, leafy greens, sesame seeds, and meat. She shares supplements that may work when iron or ferritin levels are low.

Magnesium

“It supports cellular energy production, muscle function and metabolism,” she says, revealing nuts, seeds, leafy greens, and whole grains are best for iron consumption.

CoQ10

The nutritionist shares that CoQ10 supports mitochondrial energy production, and some major sources include oily fish, organ meats, nuts, and seeds. She advises that people may take supplements when additional mitochondrial support is needed.

Vitamin B12

“It supports red blood cell formation, nerve health and energy metabolism,” she shares. Some major sources of vitamin B12 include eggs, dairy, fish, and meat, as well as fortified foods. She says supplements may be taken, especially when B12 levels are low or intake is limited.

L-Carnitine

According to her, it helps transport fatty acids into mitochondria where they can be used for energy. Common sources of L-carnitine are meat, fish and dairy.

Electrolytes

This essential nutrient supports hydration, muscle function and normal nerve activity. To increase electrolytes in the body, the nutritionist advises to drink coconut water, eat fruits, vegetables, dairy, nuts and seeds. She says supplements are useful when fluids and electrolytes are lost through heavy sweating, exercise or dehydration.

Sharing the post, she adds, “Low iron, B12, magnesium and other nutrient gaps can all affect how efficiently your body produces energy.” She advises that before reaching for another coffee or an energy supplement, one needs to understand what their body may actually be missing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.