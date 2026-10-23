Doomscrolling Could Be Making You More Anxious And Lonely, Says Nutritionist

We all know how easy it is to pick up our phones for a quick check and end up scrolling for much longer than planned. From breaking news and social media updates to upsetting videos and endless discussions, there is always something new to look at.

While spending time online is a normal part of daily life, constantly consuming negative news and distressing content can affect how we feel and go about our day. This habit, commonly known as doomscrolling, can make it harder to take a break from our screens, even when the content leaves us feeling low or anxious.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has dropped a post on Instagram, explaining how doomscrolling may affect the brain and mental health. In the video, she highlights some of the possible effects of spending too much time scrolling through negative content.

Here's what she said:

1. It May Increase Anxiety And Feelings Of Loneliness

According to Jain, studies suggest that spending long periods doomscrolling may be linked to higher levels of anxiety, depression and loneliness. Constantly reading distressing updates can leave you feeling overwhelmed, especially when you struggle to disconnect from the news or social media.

2. It Can Affect Your Attention Span

Have you ever picked up your phone for a minute and then struggled to return to work? The nutritionist points out that doomscrolling may shorten your attention span and make it harder to focus throughout the day. Frequent interruptions from notifications and endless feeds can also make it difficult to stay focused on one task.

3. It May Affect Your Overall Well-Being

Jain also refers to a study involving 1,200 adults, which she says found a link between doomscrolling, poorer mental health and lower life satisfaction.

The nutritionist further claims that every hour of doomscrolling could increase the chances of depression by 13%.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.