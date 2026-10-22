Amitabh Bachchan Announces Social Media Break: Why Taking A Digital Detox Matters

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has announced a temporary break from social media after being advised by his doctors to prioritise rest and recovery. The 84-year-old actor took to X, formerly Twitter, and his official blog to apologise to fans, explaining that he had been instructed to limit communication while recuperating. While Bachchan's decision is linked to his recovery, it also highlights an important aspect of modern life: knowing when to step away from the digital world. From endless scrolling and constant notifications to the pressure of staying updated, excessive screen time can affect sleep, concentration and emotional well-being. Taking a break from social media, commonly known as a digital detox, may help people regain focus, manage stress and reconnect with activities beyond their screens.

What Is A Digital Detox?

A digital detox refers to a conscious break from social media, smartphones and other digital devices to reduce screen time and create a healthier relationship with technology. It does not necessarily mean giving up technology altogether. Instead, it involves setting boundaries around when and how digital devices are used.

According to Dr Samant Darshi, Consultant Psychiatrist and De-addiction Specialist at Psymate Healthcare, Noida, maintaining a balance between online and offline activities is important for mental well-being.

Social media can sometimes contribute to stress, anxiety, sleep disturbances, constant comparison and mental exhaustion. Frequent notifications and prolonged scrolling may also interrupt concentration and make it harder to remain engaged with everyday activities.

A digital detox can help people become more mindful of their screen habits and make room for rest, physical activity and meaningful interactions.

T 5889,10,11,12 - apologies .. क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ, कुछ दिनों के लिए आराम और सँवरने का समय निकालने को कहा गया है सो कुछ लिख नहीं पा रहा हूँ .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 21, 2026

How Can A Digital Detox Benefit Mental Health?

Taking time away from digital devices may offer several benefits, particularly for people who spend long hours online or feel overwhelmed by a constant stream of information.

1. May Help Reduce Stress And Information Overload

Social media exposes users to a continuous flow of news, opinions, personal updates and notifications. Keeping up with this information can sometimes feel overwhelming, leaving little time to process thoughts or relax.

Reducing unnecessary screen time can create mental space and help people become more intentional about the information they consume.

2. Can Improve Sleep Quality

Using smartphones late at night can delay bedtime and interfere with a consistent sleep schedule. Engaging with emotionally stimulating content or checking notifications repeatedly may also make it harder to unwind.

Keeping devices away from the bed, switching off notifications at night and avoiding screens before bedtime can help establish a more restful routine.

3. May Improve Focus And Concentration

Frequent notifications and the habit of switching between apps can interrupt attention. Repeatedly checking a phone while working, reading or talking to someone may make it harder to concentrate on a single task. Setting specific times to check messages and taking screen-free breaks can help reduce distractions and encourage more focused work.

4. Encourages Physical Activity And Rest

Time spent scrolling can sometimes displace activities such as walking, exercising, spending time outdoors or simply resting. A digital detox can help people make room for movement, hobbies and relaxation. These activities can support overall well-being and provide a break from the demands of being constantly connected.

5. Helps Manage Social Comparison

Social media often presents carefully selected images of people's achievements, relationships, appearances and lifestyles. Comparing everyday experiences with these curated portrayals can sometimes contribute to dissatisfaction or feelings of inadequacy. Taking a step back may help people reflect on their own priorities and reduce the pressure to measure their lives against what they see online.

However, the effects of social media vary from person to person. Its impact depends on factors such as the type of content consumed, time spent online and an individual's existing mental health.

6. Strengthens Real-Life Connections

Constant phone use during conversations can reduce opportunities for meaningful interaction. Being present with family members and friends, without repeatedly checking a device, can help people engage more attentively. Screen-free meals, walks with friends and uninterrupted conversations are simple ways to strengthen personal connections.

How To Start A Digital Detox: 6 Practical Tips

According to Dr Darshi, a digital detox does not have to involve switching off every device for an entire day. Small, consistent changes can help establish healthier habits.

1. Begin with 30-60 minutes of screen-free time: Start with a manageable daily break. Use this time to walk, read, listen to music or spend time with family.

2. Turn off unnecessary notifications: Disable alerts from non-essential apps to reduce interruptions and the urge to check your phone repeatedly.

3. Establish a consistent sleep routine: Set a regular bedtime and wake-up time. Keep your phone away from your bed and create a screen-free wind-down period before sleeping.

4. Make time for physical activity: Incorporate walking, exercise, stretching or outdoor activities into your day instead of spending every available break online.

5. Practise meditation or relaxation: Deep breathing, mindfulness and quiet reflection may help you manage stress and become more aware of your digital habits.

6. Reconnect with offline hobbies: Reading, cooking, gardening, playing a musical instrument or pursuing a creative activity can provide a rewarding alternative to scrolling.

The goal is to develop habits that are realistic enough to maintain rather than follow an overly restrictive routine that becomes difficult to sustain.

Is A Digital Detox The Same As Giving Up Technology?

A digital detox is not about rejecting technology or avoiding the internet completely. Smartphones and social media can help people communicate, learn, work and maintain relationships, particularly when loved ones live far away. The focus is on using technology deliberately instead of allowing it to dominate every part of the day. For example, checking social media at designated times, avoiding phones during meals and setting boundaries around work-related messages after office hours can help create a healthier balance. People may also benefit from reviewing which apps genuinely add value to their lives and which encourage unproductive scrolling.

It is equally important to recognise that a digital detox is not a substitute for professional mental health care. People experiencing persistent anxiety, depression, insomnia or emotional distress should consider seeking advice from a qualified healthcare professional.

Amitabh Bachchan's decision to step away from social media while recovering highlights the importance of prioritising rest when needed. Although his break is prompted by medical advice, it also offers a reminder that being constantly available online is not essential.

A digital detox can be as simple as putting the phone away before bed, turning off unnecessary notifications or spending an hour each day away from screens. The objective is not to disconnect from technology permanently, but to make room for better sleep, improved focus, meaningful relationships and a more balanced daily routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.