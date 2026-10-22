Home Minister Amit Shah Turns 62: His 20-Kg Weight Loss, Diabetes Reversal And Daily Fitness Routine

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken about how changes in his diet, sleep, hydration and exercise helped him lose more than 20 kg and improve his health after being diagnosed with diabetes. As he turns 62, his account of his health journey offers a closer look at the lifestyle changes he credits for transforming his well-being. As reported by news agecny ANI, speaking at a World Liver Day event organised by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi on April 19, 2025, Shah highlighted the importance of regular physical activity, adequate rest and mindful eating. He also said he had been free from allopathic medicines for 4.5 years, attributing the change to improvements in his daily routine. Shah's transformation was not attributed to a single diet, workout or quick-fix weight-loss method. Instead, he spoke about making sustained changes to several aspects of his lifestyle, including his sleep schedule, water intake, food habits and daily exercise.

Amit Shah's Weight-Loss Journey: How He Lost Over 20 Kg

According to his remarks, he began making significant lifestyle changes in May 2020. Over the years, these changes helped him lose more than 20 kg and improve his overall health. He also spoke about becoming free from allopathic medicines and insulin, describing the improvement as a major milestone in his personal health journey.

However, his experience should not be interpreted as proof that lifestyle changes can eliminate the need for medication in everyone with diabetes. Diabetes management depends on the type of diabetes, the individual's health status and their response to treatment.

Amit Shah's Fitness Mantra: Two Hours Of Exercise And Six Hours Of Sleep

One of Shah's most widely discussed recommendations is his emphasis on making time for physical activity and sleep. Speaking at the ILBS event, he encouraged young people to dedicate two hours to exercise and six hours to sleep. He said the lifestyle changes had improved his ability to work, think and make decisions. While his recommendation reflects his personal experience, six hours of sleep should not be considered an ideal target for everyone. Most adults are advised to get at least seven hours of sleep each night, with individual needs varying according to age and health.

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Similarly, two hours of exercise every day may be difficult or unnecessary for some people, particularly beginners or those with underlying health conditions. The more important principle is to remain physically active consistently and gradually build a routine that suits one's fitness level.

How Diet And Hydration Can Support Weight Loss

Shah also highlighted the role of food and water intake in his health transformation. He credited changes to his diet and improved hydration, alongside regular exercise and adequate sleep, for helping him achieve his health goals. A balanced diet can support weight management by providing essential nutrients while helping people regulate their calorie intake. For those trying to lose weight, the focus should be on sustainable eating habits rather than severe calorie restriction or eliminating entire food groups without a medical reason. Some practical dietary habits that can support weight management include:

Prioritising protein: Include foods such as pulses, beans, eggs, dairy products, fish or lean meats to support muscle maintenance and satiety. Eating more fibre: Vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes can help improve fullness and support digestive health. Choosing healthier fats: Nuts, seeds and appropriate amounts of unsaturated oils can form part of a balanced diet. Limiting excess sugar and highly processed foods: Sugary drinks and frequent consumption of calorie-dense foods can make weight management more difficult. Staying hydrated: Drink water regularly throughout the day, adjusting intake according to activity, weather and individual medical needs.

People living with diabetes should also work with their healthcare team to develop a diet suited to their blood glucose levels, medication and other health requirements.

Can Weight Loss Help Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?

Shah's account has renewed interest in the relationship between weight management and diabetes. In some people with type 2 diabetes, substantial and sustained weight loss can improve insulin sensitivity and blood glucose control. Some may achieve diabetes remission under appropriate medical supervision. Diabetes remission, however, is not the same as a permanent cure. Blood glucose levels can rise again, and continued monitoring remains important even when a person no longer requires glucose-lowering medication. Weight loss can be particularly beneficial for people with excess body fat because it may reduce insulin resistance, a condition in which the body's cells do not respond effectively to insulin.

The results vary from person to person. Type 1 diabetes, for instance, is an autoimmune condition that requires insulin treatment, and lifestyle changes cannot replace that treatment. Medication should never be stopped or reduced without consulting a doctor. Anyone with diabetes who experiences significant weight loss or improved blood glucose levels should have their treatment reviewed by a qualified healthcare professional.

Why Sleep Matters For Metabolic Health

Shah's emphasis on sleep also draws attention to a factor that is often overlooked in weight-management plans. Sleep affects appetite regulation, energy levels, insulin sensitivity and the ability to remain physically active. Inadequate sleep may influence hormones involved in hunger and fullness, making it harder for some people to manage their food intake. Poor sleep can also contribute to fatigue, reduce motivation to exercise and affect concentration during the day.

For most adults, aiming for seven to nine hours of sleep each night is a reasonable starting point. Maintaining a consistent bedtime, limiting caffeine late in the day and reducing screen exposure before bed may help improve sleep quality. People who regularly experience disrupted sleep, excessive daytime tiredness or loud snoring should consider discussing these symptoms with a healthcare professional.

How To Build A Sustainable Fitness Routine

Shah's experience highlights the importance of consistency, but people do not need to copy his exact routine to improve their health. A manageable plan that combines exercise, nutritious food and sufficient rest is more likely to become a lasting habit. For adults beginning their fitness journey, the World Health Organization recommends at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, or an equivalent amount of vigorous activity. Adults should also undertake muscle-strengthening activities involving the major muscle groups on at least two days a week.

A practical routine could include brisk walking, cycling or swimming, alongside resistance training and regular movement throughout the day. Beginners can start with shorter sessions and increase the duration and intensity gradually. Those with diabetes, heart disease, joint problems or other medical conditions should seek appropriate advice before beginning an intensive exercise programme.

The Takeaway From Amit Shah's Health Journey

As Amit Shah turns 62, his account of losing more than 20 kg and improving his health underscores the role that everyday habits can play in long-term well-being. His reported changes included improving his diet, drinking adequate water, exercising regularly and paying attention to sleep. The key lesson is not that everyone needs two hours of exercise daily or can stop taking medication after losing weight. Rather, it is that sustainable lifestyle changes can support better metabolic health and overall fitness. For anyone looking to improve their health, the best starting point is a routine that is realistic, consistent and tailored to individual needs, with medical guidance when managing a chronic condition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.