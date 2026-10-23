Oura Ring 5 Launched In India: Improved Sensors, Cardio Health Tracking, VO2 Max And Pricing Revealed

Oura has launched the Oura Ring 5 in India, marketing it as the smallest smart ring available. The new ring is reportedly 40% more compact than its predecessor, the Oura Ring 4, measuring 6.09 mm in width and 2.28 mm in thickness, with a weight starting at just 2 grams. The Oura Ring 5 features a lightweight titanium construction, enhanced biometric monitoring, upgraded sensors, and personalised AI metrics, making it an excellent choice for users seeking screen-free health tracking.

Cardio Effort and automatic VO2 Max

While most wearables offer step count, active minutes, distance travelled and sleeping hours, Oura Ring 5 offers two new features that can help determine long-term health:

Cardio effect

The Cardio Effort measures how hard a given activity or your overall week actually pushed your cardiovascular system. It is built on TRIMP (Training Impulse), translating exercise duration and intensity into a personalised metric relative to your unique physiology.

"Rather than giving you a static score or relying on generic, population-level heart rate formulas, Cardio Effort builds a personalised range using your baseline and resting heart rate," the company mentions.

It applies to both logged workouts like running, cycling, or strength training and automatically detected activities.

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VO2 Max

Previously, Oura required users to complete a dedicated "six-minute walking test" to estimate VO2 max, formerly styled as Cardio Capacity. The update shifts this to a passive experience.

Available via Oura Labs for Gen3 and later rings, automatic VO2 Max estimates your maximum oxygen uptake seamlessly in the background using regular GPS-enabled activities like outdoor walks, runs, and hikes captured alongside your smartphone.

If you have clinical laboratory test results or data from another trusted source, you can manually input your VO2 max into the Oura App for personal tracking.

What is VO2 Max and why is it important for cardiovascular health?

VO2 Max is the maximum volume of oxygen your body can absorb, transport, and use during intense exercise. Measured in millilitres of oxygen used per kilogram of body weight per minute (mL/kg/min), it serves as the gold standard metric for cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) and overall aerobic capacity.

A higher VO2 Max reflects greater heart efficiency and a stronger cardiac muscle, enhancing oxygen delivery with less strain

Low VO2 Max is a stronger predictor of premature death than traditional risk factors such as smoking and obesity

High cardiorespiratory fitness significantly reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases like coronary artery disease and stroke. Individuals with obesity who maintain a high VO2 Max have a lower risk of early death compared to those of normal weight with low cardiovascular fitness.

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The Oura Ring 5 comes in six finishes: Black, Silver, Stealth, Brushed Silver, Gold and Deep Rose. The price of the Oura Ring 5 in India starts at Rs. 39,900 for the Silver and Black variants. Its Gold, Deep Rose, Stealth, and Brushed Silver colourways cost Rs. 50,900. The fitness ring is now available for pre-order in India through Amazon and Croma stores across India.

Accessing comprehensive health analytics requires an ongoing Oura Membership, which costs Rs. 599 per month (inclusive of taxes), with the first month included for new buyers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.