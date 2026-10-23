Gastroenterologist Shares 5 Gut Health Mistakes That Seem Harmless

Poor gut health can leave you wondering what you ate or why your stomach feels uncomfortable. Bloating, constipation and difficulty passing stools can sometimes be linked to everyday habits.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist, has shared five common mistakes that people make and it upsets their gut health. These include using your phone on the toilet, avoiding beans and taking painkillers too often. Here is what he says about these habits and how you can avoid them.

Many people use their phones while sitting on the toilet; scrolling through your phone can make you sit there for longer than needed, he says, adding, sitting on the toilet for too long may increase the risk of haemorrhoids, also known as piles. He suggests leaving your phone outside and trying to finish within five minutes.

Straining while passing stools is another common mistake. Dr Sethi says doing this often can make piles worse and may also cause pelvic floor problems. He recommends eating more fibre and drinking enough water. "Using a small footstool while sitting on the toilet may also help make bowel movements easier," he suggests.

He says some people avoid beans because they cause gas and bloating. However, beans are rich in fibre, which helps good gut bacteria grow and keeps bowel movements regular. Dr Sethi also says, "Eating more legumes has been linked to a lower risk of colorectal cancer." He suggests starting with small portions of well-cooked beans to reduce gas and give your gut time to adjust.

Passing stools every day does not always mean you are free from constipation. Dr Sethi says, "Hard stools, straining and feeling that your bowel has not emptied completely can also be signs of constipation."

He advises people to pay attention to their stool consistency and whether they feel completely empty after using the toilet. "The number of times you pass stools is not the only thing that matters," he says.

Taking painkillers too often can also affect your gut health. Dr Sethi says medicines such as ibuprofen and naproxen can cause stomach ulcers and bleeding in the digestive tract, especially with frequent use.

"Stomach ulcers are commonly linked to H. pylori infection or the use of certain painkillers, rather than everyday stress alone," he says.

He recommends avoiding unnecessary use of these medicines and speaking to a doctor about safer alternatives if you need pain relief regularly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.