Actor Rajinikanth, 75, continues to remain active in the film industry. He often takes on roles that often require energy, stamina and physical fitness. His fitness routine has recently come into focus after his co-actor in Jailer 2, Mirnaa Menon, spoke about his daily habits. During a recent interview, Menon said, "I like the fact that he wakes up and works out and then comes to the set. He always follows a strict diet and regular routine. He does swimming and treadmill running. In many places where we were shooting, there were no gym facilities. So, he made sure his workout equipment was in his room."

Speaking about his diet, she added, "I have not seen what he eats, but I have heard from the sets that he doesn't prefer eating spicy or oily food. He mostly doesn't eat white foods like milk, curd, white rice, sugar, etc. He follows a plain diet. He eats a lot of healthy food." Rajinikanth's approach to fitness highlights the importance of consistency, mindful eating and maintaining a routine as one grows older. However, staying healthy is not about following a celebrity's lifestyle exactly. One should follow a consistent exercise and diet should be based on their health needs, age and physical ability. You can understand the principles behind his routine and adapt it to your routine.

1. Starting The Day With Exercise

One of the habits highlighted by Mirnaa Menon is Rajinikanth's commitment to working out before arriving on set. She said that she had seen him exercise regularly, even when they were shooting in locations without gym facilities. He reportedly keeps workout equipment in his room so that he can maintain his routine. Regular physical activity can help improve stamina, maintain muscle strength and support heart health. For older adults, staying active can also make everyday activities, such as climbing stairs and walking, easier.

2. Swimming

Swimming is an exercise that Rajinikanth reportedly includes in his routine. It works several muscle groups while also increasing the heart rate, making it useful for cardiovascular fitness. One advantage of swimming is that water supports much of the body's weight. This reduces pressure on the joints compared with some high-impact exercises. It can be beneficial for older adults who want to remain active.

3. Running On A Treadmill

Treadmill running is also part of the actor's exercise routine. It can help improve endurance, strengthen the muscles and support heart and lung health. People who are not accustomed to running can begin with treadmill walking at a comfortable pace. They can gradually increase the duration or speed as their stamina improves.

4. Following A Simple Diet

Along with exercise, Rajinikanth reportedly follows a strict and simple diet. Mirnaa Menon said she had heard that he avoids spicy and oily foods. According to reports, he also avoids 'white foods', which includes milk, curd, white rice and sugar. Limiting foods high in added sugar, excess salt and unhealthy fats can improve overall health.

Why Does Strength Training Matter As You Age?

Although swimming and treadmill exercise are useful for cardiovascular fitness, older adults can also benefit from resistance training. This includes exercises that use body weight, resistance bands or light weights. Strength training helps preserve muscle mass, supports bone health and can improve balance and mobility. These benefits can be important with age, when muscle loss can affect independence and everyday movement.

Consistency Over Extreme Goals

A major lesson that one can take from Rajinikanth's routine is the importance of maintaining healthy habits even when circumstances change. For most people, healthy ageing involves more than exercise and diet. Getting enough sleep, drinking adequate water, managing stress and allowing the body time to recover are also important. Regular health check-ups can help identify conditions that may require changes to an exercise programme or diet.

A routine that can be followed safely over time is more useful than an extreme plan that is difficult to maintain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.