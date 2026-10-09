I have always considered myself reasonably disciplined when it comes to health. But then I met Vesna P.Jacob.

A physiotherapist, Pilates expert and functional medicine practitioner, Vesna wears many hats. What struck me most, however, was her discipline beyond the studio: how consciously she eats, how consistently she moves and, above all, how thoughtfully she approaches fasting.

So, naturally, when our conversation turned to fasting, I had questions.

Vesna told me that she undertakes extended water fasts twice a year, sometimes lasting 10 to 15 days. My immediate reaction? I have tried water fasting only twice, and even the thought of going without food for that long seemed daunting.

Her journey began around a decade ago. She started with shorter periods of fasting, experimented with 24-hour water fasts and gradually extended the duration to three days, five days and eventually 10 to 15 days. During her extended fasts, she says, she consumes water and chamomile tea.

"What I believe happens is a real metabolic switch. Autophagy, the body's own cellular clean-up, actually starts within the first twelve hours, which is part of why intermittent fasting has become so popular. For me personally, the fuller shift, the real mental clarity and the fat burning taking over, tends to settle in by day two or three. In my own body it matches exactly, a headache the first couple of days, then real clarity and more energy," Vesna shared.

Her experience is fascinating, but it also raises an important question: what does science actually tell us about fasting, and how much of what we hear about its benefits is still being investigated?

Autophagy is a natural process through which cells break down and recycle damaged or unnecessary components. Researchers are studying how fasting influences this process, but the precise timing and extent of autophagy in humans are not firmly established. It would be inaccurate to assume that it switches on at a specific hour or that a longer fast necessarily produces greater benefits.

Vesna herself acknowledges the distinction between personal experience and scientific evidence.

For her, fasting is not a crash diet or a quick fix. She believes there is science behind the practice, but also recognises that the evidence is stronger for shorter fasting windows than for very prolonged fasts. Beyond five days, she says, much of what she describes comes from her own experience rather than settled science.

That distinction matters in a world where wellness trends can sometimes turn personal routines into universal prescriptions.

Fasting Is Not A Shortcut To Good Health

One of the most interesting things Vesna told me was that fasting cannot be approached as a way to compensate for months of unhealthy eating.

"You have to prepare the body and the mind before you fast. Eating clean is important," she told me.

Her emphasis on preparation resonated with me. We often focus on the act of fasting itself, counting the hours or days without food, without thinking enough about our overall eating habits, hydration, health conditions and what happens when the fast ends.

However, eating well beforehand and preparing mentally do not eliminate the risks of an extended water fast. Prolonged fasting can lead to dehydration, electrolyte disturbances, low blood pressure and loss of muscle mass. It is not suitable for everyone and should not be attempted without appropriate medical guidance.

Dr Shikha Sharma, Founder, Vedique Nutrition who shared her perspective on fasting, explains the biological process that has brought it into the wellness conversation.

"The science of fasting is called autophagy and if done properly it's good for health, which means hydrate yourself appropriately. Auto digests the toxins and releases from urine sweat," she explains.

The underlying concept is worth understanding, although autophagy is not literally a process of the body digesting toxins. It is a cellular recycling mechanism, and its relationship with fasting and human health is more complex than many wellness claims suggest.

Fasting may influence metabolic processes, but it should not be sold as a detox. The liver, kidneys and other systems already perform the body's waste-processing functions.

During prolonged fasting, the body gradually shifts from relying primarily on glucose towards using more fatty acids and ketones for energy. Research on different fasting regimens has reported changes in body weight and some metabolic markers. However, findings from intermittent fasting studies cannot automatically be applied to 10-day or 15-day water fasts.

And there is another important consideration: prolonged fasting can cause loss of lean muscle, alongside other adverse effects.

The lesson is not that fasting has no potential benefits. It is that the duration, method and individual circumstances matter.

Fasting may be trending on social media, but the practice itself is hardly new. Long before we had metabolic studies, podcasts and conversations about ketones, people across cultures and faiths observed periods of abstinence from food for religious and spiritual reasons.

Vesna made an interesting observation during our conversation: the practice existed long before science began investigating the biological processes that might help explain some of its effects.

Today, intermittent fasting and time-restricted eating are popular topics in discussions about metabolic health. But fasting for spiritual reasons, following a structured eating pattern for health and undertaking a prolonged water-only fast are three very different things.

That is an important distinction as Navratri approaches. In India, fasting during Navratri is deeply rooted in faith and tradition. Millions of people observe a vrat, but the way they do so varies. Some abstain from particular foods, while others consume fruits, milk, nuts, coconut water or meals prepared with fasting-friendly ingredients.

A traditional Navratri vrat does not necessarily mean consuming only water for days. Nor is a prolonged water fast medically necessary to observe the festival.

For those who choose to fast, the priority should be to maintain adequate nutrition and hydration within the boundaries of their religious practice, rather than trying to push the body to its limits.

It is also worth remembering that fasting is not automatically safe just because it is undertaken for a short period. People with certain health conditions or medication requirements may need to avoid fasting or modify their routine after consulting a doctor.

And while Vesna rates fasting 10/10 based on her own experience, that rating should not be interpreted as an endorsement of extended water fasting for everyone.

For me, this is where the conversation becomes particularly relevant. We can respect the discipline involved in fasting and explore the science behind it without assuming that the most extreme version is the most beneficial.

Breaking a fast matters, too. We often talk about what to eat before a fast and how long to continue it. But what happens when we start eating again deserves attention as well. "Breaking a fast correctly is just as important as the fast itself. Many people break their fast with tea or coffee which are acidic in nature, whereas I recommend options such as coconut water, raisins or figs. The way we resume eating after fasting can influence how the body, particularly the gut, responds," Dr Sharma says.

For someone ending a short fast, returning to balanced meals in sensible portions may be appropriate. After prolonged fasting, however, reintroducing food can carry additional risks, including potentially dangerous electrolyte shifts. Anyone undertaking an extended fast needs medical advice on how to resume eating safely.

The takeaway is simple: there is no single food or drink that makes every fast safe, and the longer the fast, the more important professional guidance becomes.

Five Nourishing Options For Your Navratri Vrat

Fasting need not mean surviving on tea, fried snacks or a single meal. Dr Shikha Sharma suggests these options for people whose chosen form of vrat permits them.

Herbal drinks: Ginger, cinnamon, tulsi and fennel can add flavour to drinks. Avoid excessive added sugar, and remember that herbal drinks do not replace adequate nutrition.

Ginger, cinnamon, tulsi and fennel can add flavour to drinks. Avoid excessive added sugar, and remember that herbal drinks do not replace adequate nutrition. Fresh fruits: Mausambi, oranges, apples and pineapple provide vitamins, fibre and fluids. Whole fruits are generally more filling than fruit juice.

Mausambi, oranges, apples and pineapple provide vitamins, fibre and fluids. Whole fruits are generally more filling than fruit juice. Hydrating drinks: Coconut water and lemon water can be refreshing options. Coconut water contains some electrolytes, but it is not a substitute for food or a medically appropriate electrolyte solution when one is required.

Coconut water and lemon water can be refreshing options. Coconut water contains some electrolytes, but it is not a substitute for food or a medically appropriate electrolyte solution when one is required. Fruit smoothies: Blend fruits with milk or yoghurt, if these are permitted during your vrat. This can make a more substantial snack than fruit alone.

Blend fruits with milk or yoghurt, if these are permitted during your vrat. This can make a more substantial snack than fruit alone. Chaas: Buttermilk can provide fluids, protein and calcium..

Dr Sharma advises particular caution for people with diabetes, high or low blood pressure, gastrointestinal conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, older adults, pregnant women and children.

People taking medicines that affect blood sugar, blood pressure or fluid balance should speak to their doctor before changing their eating pattern. They should not stop or adjust medication on their own to accommodate a fast.

Children and adolescents should not undertake restrictive or prolonged fasting for weight loss or wellness. Anyone with a history of disordered eating should also seek appropriate professional advice before considering dietary restriction.

A one-day fast, a three-day fast and a week-long water fast carry different levels of risk. There is no universal duration that can be declared safe for everyone. In particular, a prolonged fast should never be treated as a do-it-yourself wellness experiment.

My conversation with Vesna left me thinking about the fine line between discipline and deprivation.

We live in a time when almost every traditional practice is being rediscovered through the language of wellness. Sometimes research helps us understand these practices better. At other times, social media turns them into challenges, with the longest fast or the most restrictive routine presented as a badge of achievement.

But fasting is not a competition. There is a difference between fasting for faith, following a considered eating pattern for health and fasting because the internet promises a detox. Understanding that difference is as important as understanding autophagy or metabolic switching.

Good health is not about how much we can deprive ourselves of. It is about making choices that respect both our beliefs and our bodies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.