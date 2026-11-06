On Camera, Man Asks Elderly Mumbai Woman For An Address, Then Snatches Her Gold Chain

A shocking incident of chain snatching has been reported at a housing complex in Mumbai, where an elderly woman was targeted by an unidentified man while she was standing outside her flat.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, took place at the Umang Apartment in Kandivali West around 9:23 pm on November 3.

The CCTV footage shows the man, wearing a shirt and trousers and a cap, approaching the elderly woman, who was trying to open her door, under the pretext of asking for someone's address in her building.

The man, who also wore a cap, then showed her a paper, and the woman pointed towards the stairs.

He then suddenly attacked the woman and forcibly snatched the gold chain from her neck and fled.

A case has been registered on the elderly woman's complaint, and the police are trying to identify and trace the accused.

The incident has triggered concerns over the safety of senior citizens, particularly those who may be alone in residential premises.