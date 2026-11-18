Amitabh Bachchan has cleared up a long-standing question about his performance in Sharabi. The actor recently revealed that he did not consume alcohol to play an intoxicated man in the 1984 film, explaining that the mannerisms and expressions audiences remember were all part of his acting.

The revelation came during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, when Big B interacted with contestant Mahima Manoram Yadav's fiance, Bimal, over a video call. A big fan of the veteran actor, Bimal revealed that he had watched Sharabi at least 50 times before asking him how he managed to make his drunk character look so convincing on screen.

Amitabh Bachchan was quick to respond, putting the question to rest with a witty answer. Making it clear that alcohol had nothing to do with his performance, he said, “Kyuki apne sawaal pucha hai tho hum uska jawab denge, sahab hum sharab pee ke acting nahi kiye hain woh jo bhi hain, keval natak hain. (Since you have asked a question, we shall answer it, sir. We have not acted after drinking alcohol; whatever it may look like, it is purely acting).”

The exchange also gave the actor an opportunity to talk about what he liked most about Sharabi. While Bimal praised his performance, the megastar shifted the conversation away from his acting and towards the film's story. He revealed that the emotional relationship between the father and son characters was one of the aspects that stayed with him.

Speaking about the film, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Acting nahi tha uss ki kahani humko bohot pasand hai woh bhi pita putra mei joh hota hai woh. Aur joh Om Prakash ji ke sath inki mitrata aur bhumika ka hai woh. Woh bahut pasand hai humko. (It wasn't about the acting; I really liked its story, especially the relationship between a father and son. And the friendship and the role shared with Om Prakash ji. I liked that very much).”

Big B also mentioned his fondness for his co-star Om Prakash and the friendship shared by their characters in the film.

Released in 1984, Sharabi featured Amitabh Bachchan alongside Jaya Prada, Pran and Om Prakash.

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is also available to stream on SonyLIV.

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