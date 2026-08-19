NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round 1 Result Not Today, Medical Body Announces New Schedule

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round 1 Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the result date for the first round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) counselling 2026. As per the latest announcement, the NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round 1 result will now be declared on August 21. After the seat allotment, candidates must report to the allotted institute from 22 to 31, 2026, in case they accept the allotted seat.

As per the new schedule, the verification of data will be conducted on September 1. The MCC has also announced that the Round 1 state counselling process will now continue till August 27.

The medical body noted that for ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes and colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays, Sundays, and Gazetted Holidays as working days.

The revised counselling schedule is available on the committee's official website, mcc.nic.in. If a seat is allotted to a candidate, they may freeze or float their allotment as per their choices.

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Those opting for the ‘float' option to participate in subsequent counselling rounds for seat upgradation will be able to complete admission formalities, including document verification, through the online mode within the stipulated timeline. During this period, they will not be required to physically report to the allotted institute, submit original documents or pay the admission fee.

Their provisional admission will remain valid while they participate in later counselling rounds, as per the reforms introduced this year.