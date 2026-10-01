West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 3 Seat Matrix Released, Check Details

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the NEET UG 2026 Round 3 seat matrix today, October 1. The seat matrix contains details of the seats available for admission to medical and dental courses across participating colleges in West Bengal. Candidates taking part in the third round of counselling can check the available seats through the official website, wbmcc.nic.in. The seat matrix was published at 5 pm after the completion of the seat surrender process at the allotted colleges. Candidates should check the matrix carefully before making their choices.

Click here: West Bengal NEET UG Round 3 Seat Matrix PDF

How To Check WBMCC NEET UG Round 3 Seat Matrix?

Candidates can follow these steps to access the Round 3 seat matrix:

Visit the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

Go to the "Notice and Event" section on the homepage.

Click on the link for the Round 3 seat matrix.

The seat matrix PDF will appear or download automatically.

Check the available seats, courses and participating colleges.

WBMCC NEET UG Round 3 Counselling Schedule

The Round 3 counselling process will move ahead with choice filling and locking after the release of the seat matrix. Candidates can submit and lock their preferred courses and colleges from October 1 to October 4.

The Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 8 after 4 pm. Candidates who are allotted seats will have to report to their allotted colleges between October 12 and October 14, from 10 am to 4 pm.

The stray round of West Bengal NEET UG counselling will begin with registration and fee payment from October 15. Candidate verification will be held on October 16 and 17, followed by the verified candidates list and seat matrix on October 17. Choice filling will continue till October 18, while the allotment result will be announced by October 23.