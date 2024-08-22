West Bengal NEET UG Counselling Registration For Round 1 Ends On August 23, Check Details

West Bengal NEET UG 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal, began the registration process for NEET UG 2024 counselling on August 21. Candidates who cleared the NEET UG 2024 are eligible to register for state quota seats in the first round of counselling on the official website to enroll in MBBS and BDS programs in medical and dental colleges across the state. Registration for round 1 will remain open until tomorrow, August 23. The counselling consists of four rounds: round 1, round 2, round 3, and a stray vacancy round.

The process includes registration, fee payment, document verification, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, and reporting to the designated institute.

West Bengal NEET UG 2024: Counselling Schedule

Online Registration: August 21 to 23 (until 8 pm)

Fee Payment through Online Mode: August 21 to 23

Candidates' Verification: August 22, 23, and 24 (11 am to 4 pm)

Release of Verified Candidates List and Seat Matrix: August 27

Choice Filling and Locking: August 27 to 29

Seat Allotment Result: September 2

Reporting to Allotted Institute: September 3, 4, and 5 (11 am to 4 pm)

Candidates who complete registration and document verification will be able to fill in and lock their choices from August 27 to August 29, 2024. The seat allotment results for the first round will be announced on September 2, 2024. Shortlisted students are required to report to their assigned institutes between September 3 and September 5, 2024, to finalize the admission process.

After the completion of the first round, the second round of counselling will commence on September 11. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates and ensure that all necessary steps are completed within the specified deadlines.