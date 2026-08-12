West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Tentative Schedule Released; Check Dates

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Directorate of Medical Education has released the tentative schedule for Round 1 of NEET UG 2026 counselling for state quota, private management quota and NRI quota seats. As per the official notice dated August 11, candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 can register online from August 13 to August 16.

The schedule includes registration, fee payment, candidate verification, choice filling, seat allotment and admission dates. The Round 1 allotment result will be announced on August 25 after 4 pm. Candidates who receive seats will have to complete the reporting and admission process within the specified dates. The counselling schedule applies to eligible candidates seeking admission through the West Bengal state counselling process.

Click here: West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 Schedule

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1: Check Important Dates

The major events and dates mentioned in the tentative schedule are:

Online registration: August 13 at 11 am to August 16 until 6 pm.

August 13 at 11 am to August 16 until 6 pm. Online fee payment: August 13 at 11 am to August 16 until midnight.

August 13 at 11 am to August 16 until midnight. Candidate verification: August 14, August 16 and August 18 from 11 am to 4 pm. The verification schedule is not applicable to NRI candidates.

August 14, August 16 and August 18 from 11 am to 4 pm. The verification schedule is not applicable to NRI candidates. Verified candidate list and seat matrix: August 19 after 12 noon.

August 19 after 12 noon. Choice filling and locking: August 19 at 4 pm to August 21 at 4 pm.

August 19 at 4 pm to August 21 at 4 pm. Round 1 seat allotment result: August 25 after 4 pm.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 Admission and Seat Surrender

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 will have to complete reporting and admission at the allotted institute on August 26, August 27 and August 28 from 10 am to 4 pm.

For private medical colleges, the admission process will be conducted at designated government medical colleges in Kolkata. Candidates allotted seats in private dental colleges will have to complete the process at Dr R Ahmed Dental College with the required original documents, college fees and bond.

According to the notice, candidates can surrender their allotted seats at the college level on September 3 from 11 am to 4 pm. Candidates should keep track of the official counselling portal for further updates and any changes to the tentative schedule.