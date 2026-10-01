NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Results Out: 4,687 Fresh Seats Allotted, Check Here

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Results Out: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional seat allotment result for Round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2026. Candidates can check their results through the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have received a fresh allotment or an upgraded seat in the counselling are required to report to the allotted college and complete the admission process. The provisional seat allotment document records 4,687 fresh seat allotments in the third round. These are candidates who received a new seat in Round 3 and are marked as "fresh allotted in third round" in the allotment list.



In addition, 5,169 candidates were upgraded to a different seat, institute or course in Round 3. Overall, the document records 9,856 Round 3 fresh allotment and upgradation outcomes. The list also contains candidates whose existing seats were retained, while some candidates were not allotted a seat or surrendered their seats.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Result: Check Here

Those who have been allotted a seat can download their allotment letters and report to the allotted college from October 1 to October 9 for document verification and completion of the admission process.

The allotment covers MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes and includes multiple quotas, such as All India, Open Seat, Delhi University, IP University, Self-Financed Merit Seat, Non-Resident Indian, and other specified quotas.

Candidates are advised to carefully check their provisional results. In case of any discrepancy, they should report the matter to the MCC of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) by 10 am on October 1 through the "Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System" available on the Candidate Login Portal.

The NMC further clarified that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and is subject to change.

"The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result, and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law. The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final Result," it stated.