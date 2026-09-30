NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 3 Seat Allotment Results Today, Here's How To Check

NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the NEET UG counselling 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result today. Candidates will be able to check the results through the official website at mcc.nic.in. The result will be available in PDF format. Candidates who receive a fresh allotment or get an upgraded seat in the counselling will be required to report to the allotted college and confirm their admission.

In case of an upgraded seat, candidates will lose the seat allotted to them in NEET UG Round 2. They will have to collect their original documents from the previous college, complete all required relieving formalities, and report to the newly allotted college.

How To check NEET UG Counselling Round 3 seat allotment result

Here's how to check the NEET UG counselling 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result:

Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the "UG Medical" tab on the top of the homepage.

Find the NEET Round 3 seat allotment result PDF.

Click on the link to open the Round 3 seat allotment result PDF.

Check the allotment status using the search option by pressing Ctrl+F.

According to the NEET UG counselling 2026 schedule, MCC will release the Round 3 seat allotment results on September 30. Candidates who are allotted a seat will have to download their seat allotment letter and report to the college from October 1 to 9, 2026, for document verification and the admission process.

The counselling committee has added 183 new MBBS and BDS seats for Round 3 counselling.

NEET UG 2026: Documents needed to report to allotted colleges

Candidates will be required to carry the following documents while reporting to the allotted college:

Original Class 10, Class 12, and other relevant qualification certificates.

NEET UG admit card and scorecard.

Valid government-issued identity proof, such as an Aadhaar card, passport or driving licence.

Caste certificate, if applicable.

Four to six passport-size photographs.

Provisional allotment letter.

In NEET UG 2026 counselling Round 3, seats under the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ), deemed universities, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER and AFMC will be allotted for MBBS and BDS admissions.