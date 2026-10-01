Video: Woman Ties Saree To Train Engine, Recreates Bollywood-Style Dance On Tracks

A video showing a woman dancing in front of a stationary train has sparked criticism online after she was seen tying the 'pallu' (decorated, loose end of a sari) of her saree to the locomotive while filming a social media reel. The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows the woman dressed in a saree and sunglasses standing on railway tracks. She attaches the end of her saree to the engine of a halted train before stepping forward and performing a dramatic dance. With exaggerated expressions, she lip-syncs to a song and repeatedly gestures towards the train, seemingly attempting to recreate a Bollywood-style romantic sequence for the camera.

"The race to create reels is bankrupting people not just mentally but socially as well. For a few likes and views, people are starting to gamble away even their sense, shame, and responsibility. Sometimes it feels like humanity shuts off the moment the camera turns on," the video was captioned.

The exact date and time when the video was recorded is yet to be ascertained.

Watch the video here:

The unusual video quickly drew attention online, with users criticising the decision to film on railway tracks. Several pointed out the potential danger of standing so close to a train and questioned why people take such risks to create content for social media. One user wrote, "Please investigate this video and take appropriate action."

The clip also sparked a wider discussion about the growing trend of using railway premises as backdrops for reels, dances and stunts. Social media users have previously raised concerns over similar videos filmed on railway platforms, inside coaches and near tracks.

Railway authorities have repeatedly warned people against trespassing on tracks or carrying out activities that could put their lives or the safety of others at risk. Despite such warnings, videos featuring risky stunts around trains continue to surface online.