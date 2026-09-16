Viral Social Media Post Offers 'Rent A Garba Partner' Packages For Navratri Staring From Rs 1,000

With Navratri around the corner, people are already preparing for Garba and Dandiya, the two dance forms that turn every gathering during this nine-day holy period into a lively occasion of energy and joy. Garba, dedicated to Goddess Shakti, is performed in concentric circles that represent the eternal cycle of life. Dandiya adds another layer of vibrance, with stick dances that create percussive beats under glowing lights. Dancers dressed in chaniya-cholis, kediyus, and bandhni fabrics move tirelessly to live folk music, often until dawn.

Now, a social media post has gone viral for addressing a relatable Navratri problem, involving the struggle to find a Garba dancing partner. In an Instagram post titled, 'Rent a Garba partner,' the user named Krish Mistry offered three different packages, each offering a mix of Garba sessions, dance assistance, and photo opportunities.

Highlighting the message, 'This Navratri, don't dance alone!' Mistry's poster features three tiers: Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with prices ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

The most affordable silver package, costing Rs 1,000, includes two hours of garba, matching outfits, a promise to teach basic steps to the other person, and a mutual agreement to click 'awkward but cute selfies'.

The Gold package is slightly pricier at Rs 1,500 and offers four hours of companionship at the event, which includes a "cute backstory of how we met". The package also mentions an optional arrangement in which the Garba partner can address the customer's friends as “bhai” and “bhabhi.”

The costliest package on the menu allows the customer to have an all-day acquaintance of Mistry, who promises to show his best dance moves.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 1.7 million views, and hundreds of comments as social media users were amused by idea.

"Is this real? Or just like a prank sort of? Because I really need a garba partner," said one user, while another added: "Can I get the Rs 2,000 package on a budget under Rs 100?"

A third commented: "Lol, is this actually real? Can I rent someone in the US for it?" Meanwhile, a fourth said: "Bro, I might apply for real. Don't joke with me."