Suspected Rock Salt, Falhari Laddoo, Kuttu And Singhara Flours Seized In UP, Uttarakhand

Every year during Navratri, many people observe fasts and consume foods prepared using kuttu flour, singhara flour, sendha namak (rock salt) and more. However, it is important to check whether the ingredients you are purchasing are of good quality. As the demand for such food items rises during Navratri, the market also gets flooded with suspicious and adulterated products that may be unsafe and risky for consumption.

Amid the ongoing festive season, the food safety department conducted multiple raids across different parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Food Safety Department in Uttarakhand recently conducted a raid on flour mills in Haridwar. Five samples, including Kuttu and Singhara flour, have been sent to laboratories for testing. Flours that were found unsafe for consumption were dumped and destroyed.

A team from the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety Department raided a sweet factory in the Haldharpur police station area of Mau. The video posted by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) on Instagram shows large containers full of rasgullas and gulab jamuns soaked in syrup. The adulterated sweets were seized and destroyed on the spot. Action is underway against the food production unit as per regulations.

The Food Safety Department in Ghaziabad, UP, has intensified its drive against sub-standard food. The food authority seized several fasting-related food items, including kuttu flour, sendha namak (rock salt), and falhari laddoo. 20 samples of food items were collected from various places, and three samples were sent for lab testing.

In another recent case, a team from the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety Department seized a shipment of suspicious paneer during a check on the Jhansi-Datia highway. Samples were sent for testing, and the contaminated paneer was destroyed.

While food safety raids continue, consumers need to remain vigilant about quality while purchasing food items, especially during any festive season.