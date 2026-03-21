Large Illegal Samosa Unit Busted In Hyderabad For Using Spoiled Ingredients And Reused Oil

A large-scale illegal unit preparing samosas in shockingly unhygienic conditions was busted by the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) along with Kulsumpura Police. The raid, conducted on March 20, 2026, in Jiyaguda, uncovered a manufacturing setup operating without basic safety permissions and using ingredients unfit for consumption. Authorities say the operation posed a serious risk to public health, especially given the high demand for such popular street foods as samosas.

Unlicensed Unit Using Spoiled Ingredients

During the inspection, officials found that the unit was being run by Abdul Rasheed, 73, who did not possess a valid FSSAI licence, Trade Licence or Fire Safety clearance. Investigators discovered that the food being prepared on-site was made using spoiled and substandard ingredients, including stale boiled eggs and cooking oil that had been reused multiple times. These practices, officials said, violated essential safety standards and could have caused serious health issues for unsuspecting consumers.

Also Read: Food Authority Shuts Down Indore Ice Candy Factory After Serious Hygiene Violations

Large Quantity of Contaminated Food Seized

The Task Force seized adulterated food items, raw materials and machinery valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh. The confiscated stock included samosas of different varieties, maida, sweet corn and other ingredients, along with machinery used in the food preparation process.

Officers described the conditions in the unit as "grossly unhygienic" and far below acceptable safety norms for food manufacturing.

An illegal food manufacturing unit engaged in the large-scale preparation of samosas under grossly unhygienic conditions was successfully busted by the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) of the Task Force, in coordination with Kulsumpura Police, on 20.03.2026… pic.twitter.com/NnOHOyq56d — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) March 21, 2026

Accused Arrested, Legal Action Initiated

The accused has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated under relevant sections of food safety and public health laws. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Task Force officials, supported by the Food Safety Officer and Kulsumpura Police.

Also Read: Man Shocked To Find "Piece Of Glass" In Swiggy's Noice Dark Chocolate, Brand Responds

Authorities have urged citizens to stay alert and report suspicious or unhygienic food preparation activities in their localities. The Hyderabad City Police reiterated its commitment to strict action against food adulteration and illegal manufacturing units that compromise consumer safety.