Man Shocked To Find "Piece Of Glass" In Swiggy's Noice Dark Chocolate, Brand Responds

In a post going viral on X, a user @DealsDhamaka shared a "shocking incident" of allegedly finding a piece of glass in a dark chocolate from Swiggy's brand Noice. Taking to his X handle, the user wrote that one of his followers, @Pras_SwiftMojo, ordered this dark chocolate from Instamart, and he is amplifying the issue on social media to question the brand, calling it "shameful."

Sharing the incident of discovering a piece of glass in the chocolate, the user wrote, "While he was eating it, he broke a piece to give to his child. The child immediately returned it, saying something had pricked him. To his absolute shock, there was a piece of glass embedded inside the chocolate."

He added, "This is extremely concerning and unacceptable; food safety should never be compromised. Shameful."

Shocking Incident!!



This is a dark chocolate from NOICE. Do you notice anything unusual? Look closely... a piece of glass



One of my followers @Pras_SwiftMojo ordered this dark chocolate from Instamart (Swiggy's brand NOICE). While he was eating it, he broke a piece to give to… pic.twitter.com/PnMpm7wtN7 — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) March 18, 2026

The customer, @Pras_SwiftMojo, also commented on the post, writing, "Thanks @DealsDhamaka, just wanted to ensure it reaches people and not for any farming. Brands don't have the accountability and wanted to make sure they serve quality as they claim on the labels."

Thanks @DealsDhamaka, Just wanted to ensure it reaches to ppl and not for any farming. Brands dont have the accountability and wanted to make sure they serve quality as they claim it on the labels. :) — Prasanna Raj (@Pras_SwiftMojo) March 18, 2026

Noice responded to the post from its official X handle, calling the incident "concerning" and stating that it was being investigated as a priority. "Hi Vineeth, this is concerning, and such consumer safety complaints are taken very seriously. We have reached out to the customer for details and are investigating this on priority with the manufacturing partner and across the supply chain," Noice wrote.

Hi Vineeth, this is concerning and such consumer safety complaints are taken very seriously. We have reached out to the customer for details and are investigating this on priority with the manufacturing partner and across the supply chain. — Noice (@get_noice) March 19, 2026

Swiggy introduced Noice, a private-label packaged food brand on its Instamart platform, around August 2025. Noice offers over 200 small-batch snacks and beverages across categories, including artisanal breads, biscuits, sweets, juices, paneer, and traditional Indian snacks.