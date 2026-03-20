Food Authority Shuts Down Indore Ice Candy Factory After Serious Hygiene Violations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shut down an ice candy manufacturing unit in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after an inspection revealed multiple food safety violations that posed a potential risk to public health. The action was taken as part of an enforcement drive by the state food safety department, following which the unit was ordered to stop operations with immediate effect.

According to FSSAI, the inspection uncovered unsafe manufacturing practices at the facility, prompting officials to seize ingredients and halt production to prevent contaminated products from reaching consumers.

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What Officials Found During The Inspection

As per an Instagram post shared by the official handle of FSSAI on March 17, the enforcement team discovered that the ice candy unit was operating without a valid food licence, a basic requirement for any food manufacturing facility. Officials said the absence of authorisation meant the unit was functioning outside regulatory oversight.

The inspection also revealed that unsafe water was being used during the production process. Authorities flagged this as a major concern, especially given that ice candies are directly consumed without any further cooking or processing.

In addition, inspectors observed poor hygiene practices at the unit, including unclean surfaces and improper handling during manufacturing. Officials said these conditions could lead to contamination and pose health risks, particularly to children, who are the primary consumers of ice candies.

Ingredients Seized, Unit Closed

Following the inspection, authorities seized around 200 kg of ingredients used in the production of ice candies. The seized materials were deemed unfit for use and were taken into custody as part of the enforcement action.

The Food Authority said the unit was shut down immediately to prevent further production until all violations are addressed and compliance with food safety norms is ensured.

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Part Of Ongoing Food Safety Crackdown

The action forms part of a broader food safety crackdown being carried out across Madhya Pradesh. Authorities said inspections are being intensified, particularly at units producing low‑cost, high‑consumption items such as ice candies, snacks and beverages that are widely sold in local markets.

The Food Authority reiterated that manufacturers must adhere to licensing rules, maintain hygiene standards and use safe raw materials, especially water, during production. Officials said enforcement drives will continue to identify and act against food businesses that compromise safety. The Food Authority urged consumers to remain cautious while buying food items from informal or unverified sources and said strict action will be taken against violators.

The Indore unit will be allowed to resume operations only after meeting all regulatory requirements and obtaining the necessary approvals, authorities added.