Is Ashwagandha Safe In Your Health Supplement? Experts Explain Risks And Food Authority Warning

Once a staple of Ayurvedic medicine, ashwagandha has now surged into the global wellness spotlight.

From stress-relief capsules in India to sleep gummies in the US and Europe, the herb has become a mainstay in supplement aisles. This growing demand has triggered an influx of brands offering powders, capsules, teas, and even flavoured gummies, often marketed as a natural fix for modern-day stress and fatigue.

But as popularity grows, so does scrutiny. Recently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) reiterated a key restriction via a public advisory on X, drawing attention to how ashwagandha is being used in commercial products.

What The FSSAI Advisory Actually Says

In its recent press release, the FSSAI clarified that only ashwagandha roots and their extracts are permitted in health supplements, nutraceuticals, and related food products under existing regulations.

FSSAI issues an advisory regarding the use of Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) in food products. Per the 2016 Regulations, only Ashwagandha roots and their extracts are permitted for use in health supplements and nutraceuticals. #FSSAIAdvisory #Nutraceuticals pic.twitter.com/eLUhma35Z9 — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) April 20, 2026

FSSAI instructed state authorities to maintain "strict vigilance" and initiate legal action against any food business operators found using unauthorised leaf-based ingredients. It also directed manufacturers to clearly specify on product labels which parts of the plant are being used.

The advisory specifically warned against the use of ashwagandha leaves in any form, whether crude, powdered, or extracted. It noted that some manufacturers have been incorporating leaves into formulations despite this not being allowed.

The regulator further reinforced that:

Only root-based ingredients are compliant under Schedule IV of the 2016 nutraceutical regulations

The Ministry of Ayush has also directed manufacturers to avoid using leaves

Non-compliance could invite action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006

So is ashwagandha safe, or should you be taking its supplements? Let's start from the very beginning.

What Exactly Is Ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha, or Withania somnifera, is an evergreen shrub native to India, parts of Africa, and the Middle East. Often referred to as "Indian ginseng" or "winter cherry", it has been used in Ayurveda for centuries.

Traditionally, the root has been the primary medicinal component. It is classified as an adaptogen, meaning it may help the body cope with stress. The plant contains bioactive compounds called withanolides, believed to contribute to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Commercially, ashwagandha is available in multiple forms:

Root powder (churna)

Capsules and tablets

Liquid extracts

Gummies and blends

While roots dominate the market, some lesser-known sellers have also offered ashwagandha leaves, especially in raw or dried form for teas. These are not mainstream supplements and now fall clearly outside regulatory approval.

The Brands Behind The Boom

NDTV checked the labels of these major brands and found that, in most cases, the part of Ashwagandha used is not clearly mentioned on the ingredient list of the majority of brands sold in India.

This includes all the viral brands as well, where Ashwagandha is often listed simply as "Ashwagandha" without properly specifying which part is used to make the supplement.

Popular Ashwagandha brands. Photo: Google

A further deep dive revealed that India's supplement market features a mix of traditional Ayurvedic companies and modern wellness startups. Brands such as Himalaya Wellness Company, Dabur, and Patanjali Ayurved primarily use root-based formulations, in line with guidelines.

At the same time, niche sellers and smaller suppliers have experimented with leaf-based products, often marketed as herbal teas or raw botanicals rather than supplements. These remain a grey area for consumers, especially if the labelling is unclear.

What Are The Claimed Benefits?

Ashwagandha's popularity is largely driven by its wide-ranging health claims. Today India's ashwagandha supplements market is valued at approximately USD 60-63 million in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 148 million by 2033. Research and traditional use suggest it may help with:

Stress and anxiety reduction by lowering cortisol levels

Improved sleep quality, especially in people with insomnia

Enhanced physical performance, including strength and endurance

Hormonal balance, particularly testosterone and fertility in men

Anti-inflammatory effects

However, while some clinical evidence supports stress and sleep benefits, many other claims still require larger, long-term studies.

What Experts Are Saying

Health experts stress that ashwagandha should be treated as a medicinal herb, not a daily food supplement.

Sujatha Stephen, RD, Chief Dietitian, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, explains, "First, we have to understand that ashwagandha is not a food; it is a medicinal herb. So, 'more is better' does not apply here."

She notes that most clinical trials and traditional use support 300 to 600 mg per day of a standardised root extract, or 3 to 6 grammes per day of root powder.

Dr Kapil Kumar Kursiwal, Senior Consultant, GI Surgery & GI Oncology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi, adds that this range is the "sweet spot" for most short-term users, beyond which risks begin to rise.

Problems begin when the dosage creeps beyond recommended limits.

According to Sujatha, "Too much is usually around 1000 to 1200 mg of extract. If doses exceed 2000 mg, you might experience side effects."

Sumaiya Ansari, Clinical Dietitian and CDE, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, also flags concerns around higher doses. She states that doses above 1,000-1,250 mg per day or prolonged unsupervised use increase the risk of hepatotoxicity and thyroid-related issues.

Root Vs Leaves

A key takeaway from both regulators and doctors is this: not all parts of the plant are equal.

Experts are unanimous that the root is the safest and most studied part of the plant.

Health experts stress that ashwagandha should be treated as a medicinal herb, not a daily food supplement. Photo: Unsplash

Sujatha explains that while the root has been widely used and tested, "leaves, berries, and stems are not recommended for oral consumption, as they contain higher alkaloids and can be irritating to the gut and potentially hepatotoxic."

Dr Kursiwal agrees and advises consumers to "stick to the roots", noting that leaves contain compounds that are "more likely to upset your system".

This aligns directly with the FSSAI advisory restricting the use of leaves in food products.

What Happens If You Overdo It

Ashwagandha is generally well-tolerated at moderate doses, but excessive intake can trigger a range of issues.

Dr Amit Miglani, Director and HOD, Gastroenterology, Asian Hospital, says excess intake can lead to gastrointestinal symptoms, sedation, and in some cases, alterations in thyroid function.

Other common side effects include, according to him:

Digestive discomfort, nausea, diarrhoea

Drowsiness or excessive sedation

Low blood pressure

More serious, though rarer, risks include:

Liver injury

Thyroid hormone imbalance

Hormonal disruptions

Clinical dietitian Sumaiya Ansari warns that prolonged high doses may increase the risk of hepatotoxicity and thyrotoxicosis, particularly without medical supervision.

Who Should Avoid Ashwagandha Altogether

Experts like Sujatha Stephen and Dr Kursiwal strongly advise caution or complete avoidance in certain cases:

Pregnant or breastfeeding women

People with autoimmune conditions

Those on thyroid, blood pressure, or psychiatric medications

Individuals with liver concerns

Dr Kursiwal also warns that it may interact with medications, especially those for blood pressure and thyroid disorders, potentially amplifying their effects.

The Bottom Line

Ashwagandha may offer real benefits, particularly for stress and sleep, but it is not a one-size-fits-all wellness fix. The current regulatory spotlight, especially on leaf-based products, highlights the importance of knowing what you are consuming.

The safest approach remains: