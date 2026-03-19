5,600 Kg Of Fake Paneer, Dairy, Chemicals-Laced Pickles And Paste Busted In Hyderabad During Festivals

As it's festival season with people celebrating Ugadi, the Telugu New Year and Ramadan, Hyderabad police have launched a major crackdown on adulterated and unhygienic food across the city, exposing shocking conditions in several units.

In Secunderabad, Task Force teams raided multiple dairy shops and busted a big fake paneer network. Around 2,600 kg of adulterated paneer was seized in one operation, while over 3,000 kg was recovered in raids across the city.

Police found that fake paneer and dairy items were being supplied to hotels, catering services and shops.

“The accused were selling low-quality and adulterated paneer as a genuine product to earn easy money,” said Task Force DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad.

#Watch | As it's festival season with people celebrating Ugadi, the Telugu New Year and Ramadan, Hyderabad police have launched a major crackdown on adulterated and unhygienic food across the city, exposing shocking conditions in several units.



Read more: https://t.co/9ZEAkN9rzu pic.twitter.com/RH7N2mMKj1 — NDTV (@ndtv) March 19, 2026

During raids, officials found paneer stored in open covers, exposed to dust and flies, with no labels, no expiry dates and no hygiene standards.

Also Read: Food Authority Launches Crackdown On Adulterated Dairy Products: What Consumers Can Do

“These products are unsafe and prepared in unhygienic conditions. Strict action will be taken,” he warned.

Police also seized large quantities of kova, cream, ghee and sweets from dairy outlets linked to this illegal network.

In another shocking case, Kulsumpura police busted an illegal pickle manufacturing unit in Jiyaguda.

Two people were arrested for preparing pickles in extremely unhygienic conditions using spoiled vegetables and low-quality materials.

Police seized 72 drums of different pickles, along with tomato and tamarind paste, ginger-garlic paste and equipment.

Officials said these products were being sold cheaply to local shops, posing serious health risks.

Also Read: Is Your Tea Safe? Simple Home Tests To Detect Iron Fillings And Artificial Dye Adulteration

Task Force teams also raided units in Tappachabutra and Borabanda areas. In these raids, over 1100 kg and several thousand kilos of raw materials used for ginger-garlic paste were seized. Police found that chemicals like citric acid and acetic acid were being mixed, and products were stored in open containers under dirty conditions. These items were supplied in bulk to hotels and catering services across Hyderabad.