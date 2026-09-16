Fendi's Rs 9 Lakh 'Navratri Bag' Sparks Debate, Here's The Truth Behind It

Italian luxury brand Fendi has drawn criticism on social media after releasing a handbag priced at around $10,000 (over Rs 9 lakh). The handbag is officially listed by Fendi as the "Multicolour Re Edition bag with embroidery and mirrors" or Baguette 26424. The term "Navratri bag" originated on social media and in commentary, not from the brand itself. The accessory features colourful embroidery and mirror work that some users said resembles traditional bags sold in parts of India, particularly during Navratri celebrations.

The debate gained momentum after prominent figures including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Harsh Goenka shared images of the bag online, arguing that it bears a striking resemblance to handcrafted bags made by Indian artisans.

Calling it a case of "cultural appropriation", Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the design repackaged traditional Indian craftsmanship without adequately recognising its origins. Harsh Goenka similarly criticised the luxury brand, alleging that it gave "zero credit" to Indian artisans.

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But this is not true.

Fendi has apparently given due credit to its Indian roots, as in a post in April, Fendi shared a video revealing how the design was created.

"When craftsmanship becomes design," the caption of the post read.

"Discover how sequins, beads, and mirrors are transformed into unique works of art through the skilled hands of Chanakya artisans," it added.

Watch the video here:

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The bag is part of a new launch, but it is technically a remake of a vintage Fendi number from 1995.

This specific handbag is the Fendi Baguette 26424 Multicolor Re-Edition. It debuted as a "New In" release for the Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

Important note: Fendi has not officially described the product as a "Navratri bag"; that label emerged on social media and in public discussions surrounding the controversy.