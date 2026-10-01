Massages, Alcohol, Drugs: Inmates Claim Diddy Living Like A King Behind Bars

Sean "Diddy" Combs is reportedly living a luxurious life inside a federal prison in New Jersey. Fellow inmates are allegedly cooking for him, cleaning his space and even giving him massages.

Combs, who is serving a 50-month sentence, has reportedly spent thousands of dollars a month to maintain the lifestyle at Fort Dix prison, according to four inmates who spent time in the same unit told NBC News.

The report stated that some inmates cook special meals for Combs, including curry chicken, pizza and empanadas. Some reportedly make his bed and do his laundry. One inmate also allegedly cleans the toilet and shower areas before Combs uses them. One inmate also allegedly gives Combs Chinese-style massages.

"This is not some normal s--- you see in jail. This is some rich s---. It looks crazy, but again, it's Diddy," one of the person told the outlet.The report further claimed that the 56-year-old has access to contraband cellphones, which he uses to scroll through Instagram and view nude and sexually explicit photos sent by his former girlfriend. They also claimed that Combs has a jailbroken tablet which he reportedly uses it to watch movies and documentaries, including the Netflix series "Sean Combs: The Reckoning".

Combs has also allegedly obtained Remeron, an antidepressant medicine, from other inmates. The medicine is prescribed to some prisoners but is also reportedly sold illegally inside the prison.

Along with this, premium liquor is smuggled into the facility and shared among a small group of inmates. One inmate claimed that he had drunk Hennessy with Combs.

"He's a billionaire. People are in awe of him. Money is power, especially behind bars," another inmate told, as quoted by the NY Post.

The report said Combs spends thousands of dollars every month on this lifestyle. The money is reportedly sent from people outside prison to the commissary accounts of inmates who provide services to him.

"Pretty much the day he arrived, the party started," one person told the outlet.

Read | Trump Rules Out Pardon For Sean "Diddy" Combs

The music mogul's spokesperson has dismissed the focus on these details and said Diddy is simply serving his sentence while awaiting his appeal.

"The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs's life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news. The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court's decision on his appeal," Diddy's spokesperson said.

Combs was convicted in July 2025 on two counts related to transporting people across state lines for prostitution. He was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He was then sent to Fort Dix in October 2025.

Diddy's current expected release date is January 21, 2028, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records seen by Page Six. His release date has changed several times since he was sent to prison. His original release date was June 2028.