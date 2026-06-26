JD Vance Jokes Sean 'Diddy’ Combs Is "Not A Christian", Calls Him "Great Theologian"

US Vice President JD Vance poked fun at disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, claiming that the imprisoned music mogul was “not a Christian.”



Vance was at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library on Thursday to promote his memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, when he was asked about the inspiration behind a chapter named Mo Money Mo Problems.



The name is a reference to Notorious B.I.G's hit posthumous single of the same name, which featured Combs.



While Combs may have scored a reference in Vance's new book, the Republican leader was not in any mood to associate himself with the rapper, USA Today reported.



"I'm a millennial, so I believe that's the wisdom of the great Christian theologian P Diddy, who as we found out in the last couple of years is very much not a Christian or a theologian," Vance joked.



"I'm going to get in trouble for all kinds of things. That will be one of them. That will be in an attack ad at some point in the future," he added.





Sean “Diddy” Combs is serving a 50-month prison sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering by a jury.



The rapper has been outspoken about his faith. During his trial in New York last year, Combs had even brought a Bible to the federal courthouse.



Combs had asked Donald Trump for a pardon. In January, Trump said he had no plans to grant clemency to the hip-hop icon.



Combs has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. The Bad Boy Records founder is still facing over 70 civil lawsuits across the US, as per USA Today. He will be released from the FCI Fort Dix prison in February 2028.



The rapper could still face new sexual assault charges in California. Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing allegations by publicist and record producer publicist Jonathan Hay, who claims that Combs sexually battered him on two separate occasions.



A spokesperson for District Attorney Nathan Hochman said earlier this month, “In the fall of 2025, LAPD and LASD each presented a separate sexual assault investigation for one victim to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office.” The spokesperson stated that the case was being reviewed.