Iran Sought War Damages From US. Trump Flips Table, Sends Own Bill To Tehran

As a part of future peace talks, US President Donald Trump has demanded compensation from Iran, citing attacks and atrocities stretching back decades allegedly backed or perpetrated by Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote that he likes the "interesting idea" about Iran asking for compensation for the damage done to them during the last five months of war, and in return, he will also demand compensation from the Islamic Republic.

In the post, Trump said that the compensation that Iran has been demanding was "never mentioned" in the negotiations with the US.

Trump also referenced and claimed compensation from Iran for the October 2000 deadly bombing of the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Cole at a Yemeni port. The FBI has attributed that bombing, which killed 17 sailors and wounded more than three dozen others, to al Qaeda.

"...It is an interesting idea because now I am likewise demanding compensation from Iran, for all of the people that they have killed and gravely wounded with their roadside bombs and many conflicts, for which they are famous, as led initially by General Soleimani, including the families of those killed on the USS Cole, and thousands of others killed in combat", Trump wrote.

Elaborating about his plans regarding the compensation, Trump said that the damages should be paid to the families of the protesters who were killed while participating in public uprisings over the last 50 years and the 52,000 others who were killed in the last five months.

"I have instructed my representatives to put this firmly into any, and all, future negotiations", Trump wrote.

His latest comments on Truth Social come a day after Trump said he was "low-keying" his approach to the war and suggested that he was ready to let economic pressure mount instead of further striking Iran militarily.

Iran said it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States lifted its blockade on the strait, paid compensation for months of war damage, lifted economic sanctions and released Iran's frozen assets.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has separately demanded that Washington stop interfering in regional negotiations.