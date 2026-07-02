When Seth Rogen Was Asked To Join A Hot Air Balloon Ride By Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Seth Rogen was once asked to join Sean ‘Diddy' Combs on a hot air balloon ride. The actor made the confession while promoting his film, The Invite, with co-star Olivia Wilde.



While playing the Lie vs. Lie game on Entertainment Weekly, Rogen told Wilde about the "most surprising proposition" he had ever received. He said that years ago he and his wife were at an event when they were approached by Combs.



"Many years ago, me and my wife were at The French Laundry, one of the fanciest restaurants in the world, and at the table beside us was… Puff Daddy," Rogen recalled, referring to Combs by one of his nicknames. The disgraced rapper is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution.



Combs' name prompted a reaction from Olivia Wilde, who struggled to hold her laughter.



Rogen added, "Puff Daddy came over to me and my wife and he said, 'What are you guys doing tomorrow morning?' And we said, 'We're here actually scouting wedding locations.' And he said, 'Well, if you have time, would you like to come hot air ballooning with me?'"



The Studio actor added that what he narrated was a true story, saying that he declined the offer.



He noted, "The last thing I need in the world is a photo of me on a hot air balloon alone with Puff Daddy, waving and smiling and holding glasses of rosé."



Later, Rogen also recollected a story about a tense face-to-face meeting with Pharrell Williams. The actor revealed that while doing press for The Lion King's live-action remake in 2019, the duo got into a disagreement of sorts after Rogen told the press that Pharrell kept getting frustrated with his singing. Pharrell produced the songs for the film, while Rogen voiced Pumbaa, a friendly warthog.



What Is The Invite About?



The film is Olivia Wilde's second directorial. The movie follows a couple Joel and Angela (Rogen and Wilde) whose marriage is on the rocks. Their lives spiral when they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbours for dinner.





The film also stars Edward Norton and Penelope Cruz in pivotal roles.