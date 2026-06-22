Daphne Joy Reacts After Cam Newton Admits To Watching Her Controversial Sex Tape

Actor Daphne Joy poked fun at former NFL player Cam Newton after he spoke about watching a sex tape involving her ahead of her appearance on his podcast.

Joy appeared on the June 19 episode of Newton's Funky Friday interview. During their conversation, Newton referred to the length of the video, implying that he had watched a significant portion of it.

"This is not a joking matter. But what kind of storage was that?" Newton asked, suggesting that the video was too long to have been filmed on a phone. "'Cause, golly, the amount of iCloud that was needed was something like, geez, brother."

The former NFL player then attempted to ask Daphne Joy if she considered herself to have been in a relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs. However, Joy appeared more interested in clarifying how much of the video Newton had watched.

"I watched a large substantial time. I wouldn't say all 39 minutes," Newton replied, before Joy asked if he was certain.

"I promise to keep it funky. I promise to keep it a buck. I'm trying to tell you, I needed to do my research," Newton added.

Earlier this month, Joy addressed the alleged video involving herself, Combs, and another individual. She denied claims that she had leaked it and said it had been circulated following an alleged attempt at blackmail. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Daphne Joy said that she did not consent to being filmed in the clip.



Joy also said that while she had feelings for Combs and believed they were mutual at the time, she now views their relationship differently.

Rapper 50 Cent, with whom Daphne Joy shares a son, Sire Jackson, also reacted to the controversy, according to Complex. He made remarks about Combs and later shared screenshots of online reactions, claiming their son was being affected.

"She's not a victim; SIRE is. Can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom," he wrote.

The musician also appeared to question the custody arrangement, adding, "The court system in LA thinks it's fine."

Daphne Joy was reportedly in an on-and-off relationship with Combs from 2021 until his arrest in 2024.



