Video Of Sean 'Diddy’ Combs Inviting 12-Year-Old Daveigh Chase To Afterparty Resurfaces After Her Death

Following the tragic passing of former child actor Daveigh Chase, a video of her interacting with Sean ‘Diddy' Combs has drawn attention. Chase, who was best known for her roles in The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, passed away on Tuesday after battling meningitis.



Soon after her passing, a one-minute clip from the 2003 MTV Movie Awards started circulating online. At that time, Chase, who was only 12 years old, had gained recognition for her role as Samara Morgan in The Ring. She was presented with the Best Villain award by Combs and Ashton Kutcher.



The resurfaced video from the award ceremony showed the disgraced rapper speaking with Chase and asking whether she is coming to his after-party while holding a drink. Chase was seen nodding in response, after which Combs laughed and said, “Yeah!”







Who Was Daveigh Chase?



Daveigh Chase was an American actor, voice star, and singer. While she is best known for voicing Lilo in Disney's animated film Lilo & Stitch, she gained massive recognition for portraying the terrifying ghost child in the 2002 horror feature, The Ring. She also provided the voice for the main character in the English-dub of Studio Ghibli's Oscar-winning masterpiece, Spirited Away.



Despite attaining fame at a young age, Chase stepped away from the spotlight around 2016. She died in Los Angeles on Tuesday. According to TMZ, Chase passed away from severe complications caused by bacterial meningitis and subsequent bloodstream infections that developed into sepsis.



The progression of sepsis triggered a systemic immune response, causing her body to go into septic shock and ultimately leading to multiple organ failure.



Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawsuit



The rapper was previously found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution in violation of the federal Mann Act. In October 2025, he was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison along with five years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine. Combs is currently serving his sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey.