Video Shows The Ring Actor Daveigh Chase Extremely Thin Months Before Her Death

Harrowing footage has emerged of actor Daveigh Chase living on Los Angeles' Skid Row months before her death at the age of 35. The Lilo & Stitch actor died on Tuesday due to meningitis and an infection in her blood, which led to sepsis and her body shutting down.



The footage allegedly showed the former child actor shockingly skinny and barely conscious on the floor of what appeared to be a tent or trailer.





John Ryan, the actor's manager, told the California Post that he and Chase's stepsister Gaia Brown had hired a private investigator almost a year ago to find her and get her some help. He was able to call Chase soon after the clip surfaced. However, she disappeared by the time he got to Skid Row.



Ryan and Brown had planned to nurse Chase back to health in Los Angeles before admitting her into a rehab facility in Costa Rica owned by a friend.



“We were so close to finding her,” Ryan told the outlet. “Daveigh was the sweetest and brightest light in Hollywood. I can't believe this is real. Her legacy and work will live on forever.”



He also called out what he said was an improper GoFundMe set up by Chase's alleged boyfriend, saying that the actor had a trust account set up at SAG to cover costs.



The GoFundMe has raised almost $1,400 of its $5,500 goal, as per Page Six. The organiser, Roy Hernandez, did not specify where the funds would be used.



Who Was Daveigh Chase?



The former child actor gained considerable fame for her role in the 2002 animated movie Lilo & Stitch. She also starred in the horror movie, The Ring, as the villain Samara Morgan. However, the last decade of Chase's life was troubled, with the actor battling addiction and homelessness.



At the time of her death, Chase had not been seen in a television or film for almost 10 years. Her final appearances onscreen were the horror movie Jack Goes Home and the thriller American Romance, both of which were released in 2016.



According to TMZ, the Donnie Darko actor had been admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles earlier this month due to malnutrition.