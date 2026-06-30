<i>The Ring</i> And <i>Lilo & Stitch</i> Actor Daveigh Chase Dies Of AIDS, Says Medical Examiner

American actor Daveigh Chase, known for her iconic role as the long-haired ghost who crawls out of the television in The Ring, died of AIDS, according to official findings reported by the BBC.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner also listed "chronic polysubstance use" (use of multiple drugs) under "other significant conditions," ruling her death natural.

Chase, who died on June 16 at the age of 35, reportedly died from sepsis. Chase's manager, John Ryan Jr., told the BBC she had died from sepsis after suffering from meningitis in an LA hospital.

Her father, John David Schwallier, told The New York Times she was homeless and living in Los Angeles with her boyfriend before her death.

Claim to fame

Chase's breakthrough role was Samara Morgan, the long-haired ghost who crawls out of the television in the horror film The Ring — an American remake of the Japanese classic about a videotape that causes people to die after they watch it.

She earned a 2003 MTV Movie Award for Best Villain for her spooky, demon-like character.

Chase said she had fun playing such an evil character.

"It is not your typical character. Usually they are looking for a happy-go-lucky kid, but Samara was a pretty interesting character to play. I just kind of took my own voice and put this freaky twist on it," she told the Los Angeles Times in 2002.

The same year, she voiced the Elvis-adoring Hawaiian girl Lilo in the animated hit Lilo & Stitch. The part earned her an Annie Award for Best Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production, and she continued to voice the character in later spin-offs.

She also appeared in TV dramas Charmed, ER, and Touched by an Angel. Chase also had a 32-episode stint in the HBO polygamy drama Big Love, playing child bride Rhonda Volmer.