On Princess Diana’s 65th Birth Anniversary, Prince William And King Charles Spotted At This Event

Prince William stepped out with King Charles and Queen Camilla for an engagement in Edinburgh, Scotland, on the 65th birth anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana.



On Wednesday, William, or the Duke of Rothesay as he is titled in Scotland, was at the Order of the Thistle service held at the St. Giles' Cathedral.



The 44-year-old wore a deep green velvet robe while attending the service alongside other senior royals. William also donned a black hat that was trimmed with white ostrich feathers.



William stepped inside the cathedral with his uncle, Prince Edward. Shortly after that, King Charles and Queen Camilla were welcomed to the church with a Royal Salute given by The King's Body Guard for Scotland, People reported.



The Order of the Thistle service attended by senior royal family members took place during Royal Week in Scotland. The week started off with Charles participating in the Ceremony of the Keys to highlight his arrival at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.



The greatest order of chivalry in Scotland, the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle is seen as the highest honour in the nation. Charles, William, Camilla as well as Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Princess Anne are all members of the order. It recognises 16 Knights and Ladies, men and women who have made significant contributions to national life.



Prince William's appearance at the ceremony comes amid his years-long rift with younger brother Harry. The duo fell out soon after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as working royals and moved to the US.



A royal expert told The Mirror that Diana would have been “distraught” to see the frosty relationship between her kids.



Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, who spent almost a decade reporting on Diana, told the outlet that the late royal's love for her sons was a constant. She said that Diana would have understood both the brothers' points of views and encouraged them to resolve their differences.



“So I'm sure she'd be distraught by the rift between them. Diana would undoubtedly have done her very best to broker peace between her warring sons. If anyone could sort things out, it would have been Diana,” Bond said.



In August 1997, Diana died in a car crash in Paris at the age of 36.